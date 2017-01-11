The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

The Kentucky Derby is almost upon us, meaning that mint juleps are now compulsory. To keep yours extra special and way better than your friends' (especially Kevin's) we hit up Midtown bartender Chris Sinclair for his original take -- inspired by 19th-century cocktail pioneer Jerry Thomas. Don't know who that is? That's fine. Just make the drink, man. It's good.

“In Sacramento, spring and summer blend together seasonally, at least in terms of temperature and the desire to consume refreshing drinks,” says Chris. “So when looking at creating a menu with that in mind, we really aim at keeping drinks approachable; we like to play with classics. While we are not reinventing the wheel, we still want to give our guests something unique and delicious, with our signature style.”