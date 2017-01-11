Sponsored

San Francisco: Here's the Mint Julep to Make This Spring

By Published On 04/28/2016 By Published On 04/28/2016
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

Before Dogpatch bartender Alicia Walton mixed her own signature cocktails, she got her stripes putting new twists on the classics. So with spring and the Kentucky Derby upon us, we hit her up for a new take on the the mint julep. (Also, an "Accidental Lover" is just so much more fun to order.)

“I wanted to keep the refreshing richness of a traditional julep,” says Alicia, “but give it another layer. That's where the Palo Cortado comes in. I love whiskey and sherry together, and thought the basil would complement their union.”

Related

related

Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

related

Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

Accidental Lover

Ingredients:

  • 1.1 ounce Bulleit bourbon
  • .23 ounce palo cortado sherry (Lustau)
  • .25 ounce rich simple syrup (made with turbinado sugar)
  • 4-5 basil leaves

Directions:

  • Mix ingredients in a tin and shake.
  • Fine strain over crushed ice in a tall glass. 
  • Top with a basil leaf bouquet.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Loaded Mint Julep You Need in NYC This Spring
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
The Best Outdoor Drinking in America
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
The Louisville Mint Julep You Need This Spring
Bulleit_Apr16