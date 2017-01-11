San Francisco: Here's the Mint Julep to Make This Spring

Before Dogpatch bartender Alicia Walton mixed her own signature cocktails, she got her stripes putting new twists on the classics. So with spring and the Kentucky Derby upon us, we hit her up for a new take on the the mint julep. (Also, an "Accidental Lover" is just so much more fun to order.)

“I wanted to keep the refreshing richness of a traditional julep,” says Alicia, “but give it another layer. That's where the Palo Cortado comes in. I love whiskey and sherry together, and thought the basil would complement their union.”