The Ultimate Guide to Exploring Santa Cruz's Food and Drink Scene

Play around at Beer Thirty It’s always beer thirty at this beer playground that serves up games and -- you guessed it -- 30 craft beers on tap from all over California. Bring your own food, play bags and ping-pong, drink beer, maybe never leave. But if you must, definitely buy a bottle or six from the massive fridge to enjoy at home.

Sample some brews at New Bohemia Brewing Company The newest brewery to land on the scene is just a short walk from the best surfing (Pleasure Point area) in the whole town -- and maybe the state. Founded by UC Santa Cruz alums, New Bohemia (NuBo as locals call it) specializes in German and Czech lagers with porters, ales, stouts, and India pale ales. Head upstairs to get a bird’s-eye view of the brewing operation and enjoy beers on the balcony.

​Ignore your lactose intolerance at The Penny Ice Creamery This charming ice cream parlor serves up the best ice cream we’ve ever tasted (yep, it could be better than Bi-Rite) thanks to its small batches made from scratch with ingredients from local farms. The original location is Downtown, but you should head to its sister spot, just a few blocks from Pleasure Point where you can enjoy a cone while watching surfers from atop a rugged cliff.

​Get fed by Assembly + Pop Up From the folks that brought you The Penny Ice Creamery, comes this very San Francisco “conceptual eatery,” featuring a restaurant serving rustic California cuisine and a pop-up space that plays host to rising Bay Area chefs (who will rotate in and out), bringing with them whole new menus every eight weeks.

Get a much-needed pick-me-up from Verve Coffee This Santa Cruz roastery ranked in the top three in our definitive, expert-tested list of the Bay’s best roasters and one of the judges called the Downtown location one of the most beautiful coffee bars in the entire Bay Area. Thanks to the tall ceilings, hanging Edison bulbs, and huge windows that encircle the whole place, we couldn’t agree more... so we’ll ignore the fact that Santa Cruz is just barely part of the Bay.

Balance out your caffeine jitters at Discretion Brewing The first you thing you need to know about this industrial brewery -- located essentially in a business park -- is that flights of beers come in cupcake tins. So, yeah, get that. The second thing you need to know is that the beer is fantastic, especially the incredibly thyme-y saison and super-malty Uncle Dave’s rye IPA. And the third thing you need to know is that the food is damn good too (get the pork belly slider snack), which you should enjoy in the gazebo-covered garden.





​Keep it going with a stop at Lupulo If you’re sticking with just the walkable Downtown area, Lupulo’s taproom is a must, featuring 16 rotating beers on tap from local breweries. In addition it's got more than a hundred bottles of beer you can enjoy on site or take home to your beer-loving friends and family. The tapas-style menu is also perfect for groups/people who are only kind of hungry and are more into drinking.

​It's 5:15 somewhere. Like at 515 Kitchen & Cocktails. Literally. The clock is stuck at 5:15 at this funky cocktail lounge/restaurant that serves up a killer Bloody Mary. It’s a fun nightlife or date spot, but we headed here for brunch. Post up at the cozy, curved bar or out on the balcony to catch some rays.



​Switch to whiskey and hit The Red Room If you’re beered out, head to the gothic Red Room, which is essentially Santa Cruz’s living room. As the name suggests, a red light casts a warm glow on the extensive liquor options, including an array of 100 different whiskeys. Enjoy them on the Victorian couches in front of a roaring fire. Oddly cool -- Red Room's carpeted, den-like lounge turns into a massive dance party late at night, because... college.

​Even out your blood-sugar levels at The Crepe Place While you can certainly get a crepe at this beloved eclectic spot that’s been in business in one form or another since 1973, you’re really coming here for the live music, cocktails, and late-night eats -- all of which can be enjoyed in the funky garden.





​Do the tourist thing at the Jack O’Neill Lounge If you’re looking to get touristy but still remain boozy, head to this lounge/surfing museum, located in the Dream Hotel and overlooking Cowell Beach and the Santa Cruz Wharf. The bar is dedicated to wetsuit pioneer Jack O’Neill and features surfboards on the ceiling and personal memorabilia from the famous surfer’s life.



