There's a new place you gotta go in the Mission

A delicious sausage in a bun

OPENING OF THE WEEK

Paprika! It's a new spot in the Mission with sausages, rare German beers, and those giant steins that're super fun to cheers with/hard to hold up

OPENING OF THE WEEK, PART II
Next Door. It's a new Berk-town comfort food resto with fried chicken, ice cream sandwiches, and aged cheddar mac 'n cheese

Saturday, May 11th
Free Hendrick's cocktails at Paxton Gate! Oh, and a Valencia St sidewalk sale with a ton of participating vendors, or something

Rosamunde in Oakland (along with Classic Cars West) is putting on a classic car beer garden that's open to the public. Prost

Because you already spend half your day looking at cat videos, check out Oakland's first-ever Internet Cat Video Fest

Sunday, May 12th
Tired of paying for $15 hot dogs? Starting today and running through to the end of the Giants' season, Off the Grid is launching at 3rd and Berry

And if your mom did catch a last-minute plane/train/automobile into town, make sure to check out our guide for where to take her.

