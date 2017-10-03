Possibly the greatest party with gnomes, yeah, gnomes

EVENT OF THE WEEK Tonight Suppenkuche is celebrating its 20th anniversary by shutting down Biergarten (just for the night, don't worry) in order to better concentrate on partying with a "special menu, special bier, special music, special T-shirts, special gifts, special decor, and special friends". Oh, and their staff will be dressed like gnomes
Friday, May 17th
Even if you're not running, you can hit up the Bay to Breakers Greater Body Expo for some free grub and games
Saturday, May 18th
The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market (stay with us) is also celebrating its 20th with a shortcake bar from Craftsman & Wolves, a treasure hunt, and an actual mimosa bar. And also a treasure hunt. DID WE MENTION THE TREASURE HUNT?
Mayhem's 2nd Annual Chili Cookoff has moved to this glorious, supposed-to-be-sunny-ish day, and along with it 20 (or more) of the best chilis in SF for you to try, and drinks on the patio
If you thought Curaçao was just that blue stuff that goes in Adios Mother F[riender]s, you could stand to be educated (with booze) at Stable Cafe's Curaçao Night
Sunday, May 19th
If you did actually register (weirdo) or are feeling like taking your chances, B2B is kinda a no-brainer.