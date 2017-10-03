Your Memorial Day weekend, now with a foam party and a Game of Thrones dinner

EVENT OF THE WEEK
This Monday pop-up dinner is no ordinary pop-up dinner. Why? Because it's Game of Freaking Thrones-themed
Thursday, May 23rd
Denim shop Self Edge and alcohol shop Bender's just dropped a collab tee to commemorate the bar's 10yr anniversary, and they're celebrating the limited release with a massive party at B's from 7-10p with drink specials, rockabilly, and a pool competition. Check out the shirt
Meanwhile, at Market & Rye on De Haro, they just started doing an early dinner service ('til 7p) with one nightly dinner special that'll range from stuff like barbecued Dr Pepper ribs to a Chicken and Bacon Burger
Annnnnnnnd unlimited craft beers. For $30. At the Old Mint. Yep
Saturday, May 25th
Carnaval San Francisco. We say again, Carnaval San Francisco
Sunday, May 26th
Memorial Day weekend. What to do, what to do? It's either gonna be watching Castle re-runs or going to a giant foam party with girls in bikinis...
Trending
EVENT OF THE WEEK