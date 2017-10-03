Food & Drink

A Beer Garden & Shipping Container Village Is Now Open Near AT&T Park

By Published On 03/20/2015 By Published On 03/20/2015
SFG Productions

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

Forget iPhones and Twitter, the coolest innovation to come out of SF is now The Yard, a pop-up shipping container village with a waterfront beer garden. Yeah, you read that right. It's a VILLAGE made out of 13 recycled SHIPPING CONTAINERS and there's also a BEER GARDEN.

Oh, and that's not all...

Related

related

Off the Grid's spectacular secret menu

related

You can bring food into AT&T Park. Here's the best stuff within three blocks.

related

There's a secret club behind the scoreboard at AT&T Park

related

Off the Grid's spectacular secret menu
SFG Productions

The Yard is also home to Off the Grid's first permanent location, a courtyard that's open from 11am to 8pm and has two food trucks (Señor Sisig and Proposition Chicken are there right now), a Humphry Slocombe ice cream cart, and... wait for it... a retro school bus that's been converted to a wine bar.

SFG Productions

The Yard is also home to the Anchor Brewing beer garden, which will be pouring 16 drafts, including a few exclusive to the location. It'll be open from 11am-9pm, and will likely open earlier for day games.

SFG Productions

Not in the mood for food from a truck? The beer garden will also also have offerings from The Whole Beast like Wagyu beef burgers, lamb burgers, ribs, brisket sandwiches, and two kinds of poutine. Oh. And salads if that's your thing.

SFG Productions

There's also a Peet's Coffee that will be open every day at 7am, as well as North Face and SFMade storefronts.

related

The Impossible to Find SF Bar

related

You can bring food into AT&T Park. Here's the best stuff within three blocks.
SFG Productions

In addition to all of those permanent spots, The Yard will host everything from workout classes to cooking demonstrations, and there will be a Sunday morning farmers' market. Because we all know how much San Franciscans love a farmers' market.

You'll find this little village at the corner of 3rd St and Terry Francois Blvd. Game day -- and every day -- will never be the same.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor. She loved The Boxcar Children books when she was little. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

1. The Yard 3rd St & Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158 (Mission Bay)

Forget iPhones and Twitter, the coolest innovation to come out of SF is now The Yard, a pop-up shipping container village with a waterfront beer garden. Yeah, you read that right. It's a VILLAGE made out of 13 recycled SHIPPING CONTAINERS and there's also a BEER GARDEN.

Stuff You'll Like