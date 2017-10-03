These are the 5 best beertails in SF

Since it's the Summer, and this is America, and you're drinking beer anyway, we decided it was time that we listed out our favorite beertails around the city. But first, some clarity: these are cocktails that use beer as a main ingredient. They don't have to just have beer in them. In fact, most have several other boozes -- they just need to be delicious and what we want to be drinking every damn day while sitting outside wearing our old Sarunas Marciulionis jersey. So, without further ado, here goes our bestest five:
Order the: Chamomile High Club, at Maven
Why: Because you'll drink ANYTHING with the essence of daisy-like plants from the Asteraceae family in it. And also because this pup from our favorite brunch spot in the Lower Haight also contains Stone's IPA, bourbon, lemon, and apricot, aside from that chamomile.
Order the: Gypsy Tan, at Trick Dog
Why: A quick Google search reveals that GypsyTan.com provides a mobile tanning service catering to you in the privacy of your own home. A quick ingredients search suggests that this version fills a glass with Erdinger Weissbier, Rittenhouse 100 rye, Mandarine Napoleon orange liquer, Fernet, ginger, lemon, and grated nutmeg on top. Choose whichever one better fits your lifestyle.
Order the: Weissen Sour, at Jasper's
Why: Because Kevin Diedrich is a boxing, drink-creating badass. And because his take on a suds-infused whiskey sour features white ale, bourbon, lemon juice, orange marmalade, and bitters.
Order the: Michelada, at Park Tavern
Why: An only-at-brunch favorite, PT's take on a Michelada uses Sudwerk Pilsner, lemonade, housemade hot sauce & pickled jalapeño to give it a salty, spicy, sweet flavor that'll make you say, "Damn, this is hitting most of the categories commonly recognized as basic tastes. Now someone needs to bump a little Edwin McCain so this party can really jump off!"
Order the: Belgian Sour, at Social Kitchen
Why: They mix their Rapscallion Belgian Golden Ale with fresh orange and lemon, bourbon, house-made ginger syrup, and orange bitters. You mix cassette tapes featuring the song "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain. They win.
Maven is a chic bar and restaurant in Lower Haight that pairs all of its dishes with different cocktails. The highlight of the menu is the burger, which begins with beef that's ground with a few dashes of angostura bitters and is paired with the Mr. Wiggles cocktail, made with bourbon, amaro, vermouth, and bitters. The bar's morning cocktails make it a popular brunch spot, as do the duck hash and Bananas Foster French toast. The seating is all communal, and the best seats in the house are either on the second-floor loft or at the chef's counter.
Brought to you by The Bon Vivants, Trick Dog in The Mission's a marble- and steel-adorned cocktailery serving drinks from a Pantone-inspired menu with names from favorite song titles, along with bar bites like beer nuts, pickles, and cracklins.
It's name along gives the impression that this Little Saigon spot might be a local dive plastered in graffiti and the sticky remnants of spilled beer, but Jasper's is the compete opposite. A clean-cut answer to less-than-desirable beer bars, this white leather palace rotates through 18 taps with craft beers from all along the West coast and offers upscale takes on standard bar food wth shareable plates of deviled eggs and greedy portions of sauce-slathered ribs and hearty meatloaf.
If you're looking for a restaurant in North Beach packed with San Franciscans of all neighborhoods, head to Park Tavern. This upscale spot is homey and bustling, and the food is part Southern comfort, part English pub. Every table gets the famed lamb-and-beef Marlowe burger and a starter of smoky deviled eggs, but those in the know will get an extra order of eggs to put on their burger. Park Tavern is also a bonafide brunch hotspot with the best Bloody Marys and a menu filled with griddled goods (pancakes and more pancakes) and savory eggs. And that burger.
A go-to for beer geeks right off of Golden Gate Park, this 18-tap hops haven leans heavily on its own award-winning brews but leaves a solid number of lines open for excellent guest taps as well. Bartenders are equally welcoming and knowledgeable, the truffle mac & cheese is some of SF's best, and there's a full bar available in case some of your companions are avoiding gluten.