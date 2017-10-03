Food & Drink

The Weekend Playbook: A new Tacolicious, mo' fireworks, and partying in the streets

Published On 07/03/2013
Tlish
Joey DeRuy

Event of the Week Opening today is the city's third installment of everyone's favorite taco spot, Tacolicious, who've decided to open a North Beach location so you can get your daily dose of old Italian guys whistling at cute girls and talking about Andrea Pirlo alongside that taco/beer/shot combo

Thursday, July 4th Keep your illegal Chinese fireworks buried in your backyard and head to the Exploratorium After Dark party for an entire night about fireworks (which you will be in a pretty good locale to see). Plus, you know, they've got drinks

Lights Down Low is taking over Monarch for a late-night dance party because that's what our Founding Fathers would have wanted: John Adams was an accomplished twerker.

Friday, July 5th Check out the completely brand new menu from Hi Lo BBQ, with Thai BBQ chicken and a rib-tastic BBQ platter for two

If you're downtown, reward yourself for your tourist-wading abilities with some free shaved ice at UNIQLO

Saturday, July 6th Nothing goes better with comedy than booze, so register for free access to the comedy jam #HellaFunny and their Motown after party.

If you like jazz or, more likely, big street parties with a bunch of different food vendors in the streets that happen to have jazz bands playing in the background, head to Fillmore for their annual Jazz Festival.

