A Tim Burton-Themed Bar Is Popping Up in SF This Month

Jack N Juice, an immersive Tim Burton-themed pop-up bar in San Francisco. | Photo courtesy of Velvet Archives Jack N Juice, an immersive Tim Burton-themed pop-up bar in San Francisco. | Photo courtesy of Velvet Archives

A longstanding debate always rears its head around this time of year: is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or Christmas movie? Well, enthusiasts can discuss this very topic at Jack N Juice, a new immersive Tim Burton-themed pop-up bar in San Francisco. A coalescence of the two holidays, Jack N Juice spans four festive spaces, including two bars (the Nightmare room and the Beetlejuice room) and a Christmas room and Halloween room.

Jack N Juice's Christmas room. | Photo courtesy of Velvet Archives

A string light-adorned winter wonderland, the Christmas room is sprawling with nutcrackers, Douglas fir, and reindeer, along with seating inside ambient inflatable snow globes. If you’re in the mood to reveal your dark side, creep into the Halloween room and sip on a cocktail in the graveyard stocked with eerie backdrops, ghosts, and life-sized models of Jack Skellington and Betelgeuse. Regardless of the holiday you choose to channel, patrons who dress up in theme will receive a complimentary beverage or snack. Both bars will have a variety of themed food and drink offerings, including the Roasted Beetlejuice (bacon-wrapped dates with jalapeno cream cheese) and the Eyeball Sandwich (meatball sub). As for libations, sip on craft cocktails, like Lydia’s Soul (vodka, absinthe, vanilla, cherry) and Sally’s Love Potion (gin, citrus, herbal liqueur).

Jack N Juice's Halloween room. | Photo courtesy of Velvet Archives

Tickets are $29 and required with entry; purchase them before or at the door. Keep an eye on Jack N Juice’s Instagram for info on special programming, as they are currently set to host two drag performances on the last two Sundays of October. Jack N Juice is open Thursdays through Sundays at 1123 Folsom Street in San Francisco through October 29. You can get tickets here.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.