Food & Drink

This new Union Square bar has a secret lounge and a secret drink menu

By Published On 09/19/2014 By Published On 09/19/2014
Romper Room

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

related

Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

Romper, bomper, stomper boo. Tell me, tell me, tell me, do. Magic Mirror, tell me today, have all my friends had fun at play? I see ALL of my friends having fun in a wild new bar in Union Square called Romper Room, where they straight-up promise that all drinks will be made in 90 seconds or less AND that all of the music will have lyrics.

Related

related

10 things you absolutely have to drink during SF's Indian summer

related

10 things you absolutely have to drink during SF's Indian summer
Romper Room

The seats against the wall flip up for when the mood goes from drinks to dancing.

Romper Room

The upstairs Leopard Lounge will have you seeing spots (in a good way!), since the animal print covers almost everything, and the whole thing can be reserved for private parties of up to 40 people. Be sure to ask about the secret drink menu that's only available in this pink-lit space, too.

Romper Room

All of the cocktails are $12, and are kept on the simple side (mules, gimlets, etc.), thanks to that 90-second-max wait time. There are a few draft and bottled beers, a couple of wines, and high fives are listed at exactly zero dollars.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and Miss Nancy never once saw her through the Magic Mirror, not that she's still sad about that or anything. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

1. Romper Room 25 Maiden Ln, San Francisco, CA 94108 (Union Square)

Tucked away on Union Square’s Maiden Lane (so the tourists won’t find it), Romper Room is a technicolor dream-bar, complete with strong drinks, neon lights, and a promise that your drink will be made in 90 seconds or less. Don’t miss the built-in seats that fold into the wall when it's time to dance, or the super secret upstairs bar -- Leopard Lounge -- complete with a secret menu.

Stuff You'll Like