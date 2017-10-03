This bar is serving Girl Scout Cookies paired with cocktails

Because Girl Scout Cookies are the best thing ever and alcohol is the tied-for-best thing ever, you're gonna want to direct your attention to Alembic, which's PAIRING THEM together, with two Girl Scout Cookies served with every one complementing cocktail.
The Cookie: Samoas
The Cocktail: Santa Teresa Rum, Becherovka, Cocchi Americano Rouge
The Pairing: A good cocktail all on its own, it's even better with the GSC (rum + coconut = obviously). Honestly though, what doesn't go well with Samoas? Stagnant water you found under Central Freeway? Actually... yeah. That maybe wouldn't go.
The Cookie: Do-si-dos
The Drink: Tyrconnell Irish whiskey, honey, allspice, Swedish herb bitters
The Pairing: The drink's actually a bit more bitter than you might expect, which pairs pretty nicely with the cookie -- the oatmeal mellows out the bitterness, and you're left with mostly just peanut better, which is a good predicament to be in.
The Cookie: Shortbread
The Drink: Elijah Craig bourbon, rhubarb vanilla shrub, lemon, Becherovka, egg white
The Pairing: Basically like if you were having cookies and milk... if your milk was also spiked with bourbon and... not really milk but more of a shake. So, that.
The Cookie: Tagalongs
The Cocktail: Campeon blanco tequila, orange orgeat, creme de cacao, lemon, Aztec bitters
The Pairing: Holy crap, this cocktail tastes like peanut butter! This is seriously the best thing to ever happen. Ever. OH, DUDE!!!!! THE TAGALONGS TASTE LIKE PEANUT BUTTER, TOO!!!!!!!!
The Cookie: Thin Mints
The Drink: Chartreuse, Carpano, pear shrub, chocolate, cardamom, Pine Street Milk Stout
The Pairing: You know in The Walking Dead how The Governor is TERRIBLE, but kind of necessary because of what he brings out in Rick? Well, this combination is kinda like that: the cocktail is The Governor, the Thin Mint is Rick, and together, they make for an awesome series about zombies.
