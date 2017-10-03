Food & Drink

City beer garden alert!

By Published On 08/12/2013 By Published On 08/12/2013
Beer Garden at Sparrow

From a couple that actually lived above the space for EIGHT YEARS before deciding to buy it, Sparrow Bar and Kitchen is an Upper Haight comfort food retreat that sports an epic, rather-large-for-being-in-the-city outdoor beer garden with plenty of heaters because, well, it's in this city.

Upstairs at Sparrow

The main indoor dining area is bright and roomy, with bay windows, local art, and even seating on the upper floor, which is also where the owners live! No, not this floor, like, further up.

Burger at Sparrow Bar and Kitchen

The menu is executive-directed by the Swedish chef (bork! bork!) behind Oola with a blend of American-y goodness like this Niman Ranch burger topped with red pepper aioli, Gruyere, and balsamic roasted onions.

Chicken and Waffle at Sparrow Bar and Kitchen

And you can grab starters like this fried chicken and buttermilk waffle (ohmygosh), or come in for weekend brunch where you can get a full-size version of this baby (OHMYGOSH!!).

Beers at Sparrow Bar and Kitchen

At the poured concrete bar, they're doing 15 rotating, mostly local taps with super-hard-to-find choices like Pac Brew Lab's Squid Ink and Pine Street's Atom Splitter, which you can and will take outside because, remember, beer garden.

1. Sparrow Bar and Kitchen 1640 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 (Upper Haight)

