Where to Drink San Francisco's Best Coffee (for Under $3)

Coffee -- good coffee -- has become ubiquitous in this city. And while it’s pretty damn nice that you can pick up a good cup of coffee on just about every corner in San Francisco, the prices on some of these specialty brews have gotten absurd.

Fortunately, fresh, standard drip coffee has been holding steady in the coffee scene. Thank God, because the sane among us are drawing the line at tricked-out $6 coffees, opting instead for quick cups of batch brews. The best part? Almost every shop offers them, and many high-quality drips can be found for under $3 a cup.

Here are 11 places you can go to grab a very good cup of coffee for a fraction of the cost of a single-origin flatwhite, or whatever high-end hot bean water you’ve been throwing money at lately.

