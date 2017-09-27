The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in SF

In one corner: an undefeated world champion boxer gunning for 50-0. In the other corner: a UFC fighter known for his punches that, in the words of sportswriter Chris Jones, "don't bruise the skin; they break it." The hype has built for years now as to whether or not Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Conor McGregor would win in a fight, and finally, the world will have its answer on Saturday, August 26. The fight that promises to be the most-watched in history goes down in Las Vegas, but San Francisco's bars, restaurants, and other fine HD-screen-housing establishments are just as ready for it as you are.
Here are some of the best watching parties and events we've found in SF this weekend, ranked from cheapest to most expensively priced. And if you can't make it out, fear not, there are always ways to stream it.
Bar San Pancho
3198 16th Street, San Francisco
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: Access to tacos, wings, and burgers in the "Mission District's only sports bar and cantina." It also does private parties if you ask nicely.
Seawolf Public House
350 4th Street, Oakland
Cost: $25
What you’ll get: A specialized Fight Night food menu from a neighborhood gastropub that's usually quiet (but won't be on Saturday).
Straw Hat Sports Bar
901 Marina Village Parkway, Alameda
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: Pizza, wings, and obviously drink specials.
Rocks Den
4431 Mission Street, San Francisco
Cost: $23
What you’ll get: This fundraiser will feature drinks by Jack Daniels and Slane Irish whiskey and will support WAFA (We Are for Animals).
Hometown Heroes
303 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco
Cost: $25
What you’ll get: There aren't many spots on this list where you can get a Kobe beef burger, but this is one of them.
Legionnaire Saloon
2272 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Filled with character and a great spot for live shows any night, this spot also has arcade games. Try their Tacos El Ultimo Baile.
The Ha-Ra
875 Geary Street, San Francisco
Cost: $35
What you’ll get: This saloon's named after a wrestler and a boxer, so it's ready for blood. Also: $5 Jameson.
Irish Times
500 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
Cost: $35
What you’ll get: This family-owned joint in the financial district makes a mean Irish poutine.
Stock in Trade
2036 Lombard Street, San Francisco
Cost: $35
What you’ll get: If you like your fights accompanied by indoor bocce courts and cocktails, this is the bar for you.
Abbey Tavern
4100 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco
Cost: $40
What you’ll get: This Richmond District Irish pub's been around for 20 years and features huge TVs and projectors to watch the game in style.
Danny Coyle's
668 Haight St, San Francisco
Cost: $40
What you’ll get: Known for opening early to let soccer fans watch the English Premier League, this Irish sports bar will have fight on lock.
Lucky Strike
200 King Street, San Francisco
Cost: $40
What you’ll get: Lucky Strike is talking this event up on its Facebook page by calling the event, "not just any boxing, the boxingest-boxing-match of your life," and I might be in love.
Jillian's
175 4th Street, San Francisco
Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Come for the fight, stay for the free swag giveaways, plus a food and drink specials all night.
Level 13
341 13th Street, Oakland
Cost: $24-$500
What you’ll get: On the low end, Level 13 will feature a Caribbean food menu and a stocked bar; on the high end: VIP party buses.
San Francisco Athletic Club
1750 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
Cost: $40-$250
What you’ll get: This is completely true, but somehow this place literally sells a bathtub filled with beer.
Gold Club SF
650 Howard Street, San Francisco
Cost: $50-$200
What you’ll get: This strip club will probably be your best bet to watch the fight if you also want to simultaneously watch people take off their clothes. Live your best life.
Eastside West
3154 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
Cost: $40-$400
What you’ll get: During special events, you can get what sounds like an insane appetizer deal from Eastside West, by picking out six delicious appetizers like fried mac & cheese or Angus beef sliders for just $20 a person.
