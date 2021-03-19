How Women Winemakers in Northern and Central California Are Rising Above the Flames

It appears we have emerged from the gauntlet that is 2020, decidedly scathed but also still kicking, into the spring of 2021. As we mark the one-year anniversary of our collective trauma, let us not forget that it is, in fact, Women’s History Month.

We’ll take any and all opportunities to celebrate women: their strength and resilience, creativity, power, and joy, in spite of and spitting in the damn face of the hellscape that was last year. And while it’s immeasurably hard to quantify or qualify who faced down the year’s biggest challenges, we’re particularly in awe of Northern California’s women winemakers, who, in addition to being a powerhouse minority in a decidedly male-dominated and inherently challenging industry, dealt with the brutal, one-two punch of a generation-defining pandemic coupled with California’s worst fire season in living memory.

This also gives us a prime opportunity to fangirl over Sebastopol-based Martha Stoumen, whose low-intervention, lovingly-made wines are some of the more delicious things we’ve consumed in the past few years (and yes, there has been a lot of consumption). What’s more, her wines, and the techniques with which she produces them, act as nuanced snapshots of California’s diverse, unique terroir.

Stoumen, a California-native who returned to Sonoma County after studying winemaking rooted in farming in Italy and the south of France, is deeply committed to the flavors and the land of the West. But she’s quick to acknowledge that it’s a love fraught with challenges.

“The vineyards, and the grapes here, are just so great. And the people are, too!” she says. “But there’s this feeling when operating a business here, almost like I need to be poised for combat. There are so many people who want a slice of the California pie. And it’s so expensive.”

The increasing brutality of the state’s annual fire season has only compounded that feeling.

“I started making wine for myself in 2014,” Stoumen recalls, “And we had some bad drought years—things that we’ve always dealt with—but all told, we had a couple great years. Then in 2017, at the end of the season, we had fires. And in 2018, we had early season fires. Did we have fires in 2019? Oh yeah, how could I forget? I was in the midst of giving birth and got evacuated from the hospital” She laughs. “Maybe a little selective amnesia there. But 2020 was just unprecedented with the number of fires, and the sheer relentlessness of them...”

Stoumen isn’t one to gloss over the harsh realities the industry has faced, or the challenges of committing to doing business in California. Especially this year—in addition to the fires, Stoumen found herself scrambling to apply for PPP relief, and make up for the enormous loss in sales as restaurants around the country shut down due to COVID-19. But she is also a passionate believer in her craft, and the importance of using this moment to create change.