Off the Grid's Presidio Picnic returns, and $5 for ANYTHING

THURSDAY Want to taste rare wine? How about seven rare wines at Arlequin with discounts? Thought so FRIDAY Psst, there's a festival you can go to for a free BART ticket. Movies in the Park in Oakland is starting back up tonight with How to Train Your Dragon. We won't tell anyone you're watching a(n awesome) children's movie. Check out some art in North Beach and get free beer at the same time. SATURDAY Pretend you're back in college at Berkeley's Cal Day, which totally accidentally is on 4/20. Go watch, or watch out for, the Earth Day edition of the Naked Bike Ride... *shudder*. Get your Pogs and head to Mighty for a '90s throwback theme party with free admission and an open bar from 9-10p. SUNDAY Remember Off the Grid's amazing picnic in the Presidio? It's baaaaaack. Starting Sunday and continuing through Monday, you can get ANY booze for $5 at Bullitt. ANY. BOOZE. $5 Patron shots, anyone?
