Free burgers and a new old spot for dumplings

Monday
"Wait, why are you starting with Monday?", you ask? "Well, because it's Super Duper Day, and the first 100 people visiting any of the five locations get a free burger", we reply to an empty, you-shaped space in the air because you're running to the nearest 'Duper
Friday
If you have old costumes left over from parties and Halloweens, put 'em all on and head to Broke-Ass Stuart's Freaky-Deaky Friday party at The Showdown
Saturday
Want to team up with a bunch of people and Nerf guns and go on missions in The Mission? Yeah you do
If you're looking for more fun things to do that 12yr-old you would also like, you should probably RSVP to this huge capture the tlag game in Golden Gate Park
Sunday
If you want some dim sum, Mama Ji's has permanently taken over their digs, making it less a pop-up and more of a pop-settle down
The SF Port turned 150, and to celebrate they're having a shload of activities down on the waterfront on Maritime Day... Wait, there's a Maritime Day?!
If you've always wanted to be a part of a flash mob but never had enough patience to learn the "Thriller" dance, now's your chance to be a part of a much easier one.
