Bacon fat nachos and tickets to Outside Lands

Thursday The awesomely mustachioed chef behind Tango & Stache is returning to Rye for "Eat Your Cocktail!" night, where he'll be serving his signature smoked negroni pork tacos and Wild Turkey 101 nachos, which he makes with bacon fat tortilla chips. Bacon. Fat. Tortilla. Chips

OUTSIDE LANDS EAGER BEAVER TICKETS ON SALE TODAY!!! That is all

Saturday To celebrate the launch of Shootmania, IGN and IPL have partnered with Ubisoft and Nadeo for a launch party complete with a tournament and open bar. Yes, open bar

More free video game-playing with brand new titles? Okay

The chef from Shorty Goldstein's is showing you how to make your very own Jewish deli food so good, you'll get verklempt

Sunday If you want to preview the menus for the upcoming new restaurants from the people behind Park Tavern and Marlowe at Marlowe, check out a new series of Sunday night dinners (which you have time for now that The Walking Dead is over)

All Weekend As part of their own, less-contested-in-Congress tax relief plan, Presidio Social Club is offering 2-for-$15 drinks and a $15 steak until the 15th (get it??)

Photo by Michael David Rose Photography

