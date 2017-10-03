Bacon fat nachos and tickets to Outside Lands

Thursday
The awesomely mustachioed chef behind Tango & Stache is returning to Rye for "Eat Your Cocktail!" night, where he'll be serving his signature smoked negroni pork tacos and Wild Turkey 101 nachos, which he makes with bacon fat tortilla chips. Bacon. Fat. Tortilla. Chips
OUTSIDE LANDS EAGER BEAVER TICKETS ON SALE TODAY!!! That is all
Saturday To celebrate the launch of Shootmania, IGN and IPL have partnered with Ubisoft and Nadeo for a launch party complete with a tournament and open bar. Yes, open bar
More free video game-playing with brand new titles? Okay
The chef from Shorty Goldstein's is showing you how to make your very own Jewish deli food so good, you'll get verklempt
Sunday If you want to preview the menus for the upcoming new restaurants from the people behind Park Tavern and Marlowe at Marlowe, check out a new series of Sunday night dinners (which you have time for now that The Walking Dead is over)
All Weekend As part of their own, less-contested-in-Congress tax relief plan, Presidio Social Club is offering 2-for-$15 drinks and a $15 steak until the 15th (get it??)
