Spend your weekend enjoying green beers, block parties, and free... socks?

A crowded street
    THURSDAY
    • Free bourbon at The Brixton alert! Free bourbon at The Brixton alert! Do it
    • The Old Mint is hosting something called Hooch, Harlots, & History with one gratis drink included. Wanna go?
    • Free food, free drinks, and free... socks? Check out BeGood's Spring launch party
      • FRIDAY
    • Start St. Pat's at Taverna Aventine's block party, which'll have three bars, live music, food trucks, and green beer. Do it for the leprechauns
      • SATURDAY
    • Continue celebrating St. Paddy's at Irish Bank, where they'll have traditional Irish music, Celtic rock, and lots of Irish beer. Tell them you're going to go... brah
      • SUNDAY
    • And once you're finally done St. Patrick's partying, why not get a free cab ride home? Yep, free

