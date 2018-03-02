Big Wheel races and (matzo) crack

-
Thursday
- The Bold Italic is hosting a giant micro-neighborhood party on mid-Market, so park your shopping cart and get in on some cheap beer and fun events. Friday
- Starting today, Warby Parker is kicking off their bus tour with an awesome shop set up inside a school bus. Get a pro on a school bus to tell you those shades look like magic Saturday
- Radio Valencia is turning two and throwing themselves a party with live music and cheap beer at Speakeasy.
- The Humphry Slocombe chef behind the devoted-to-death-row-inmate's-last-meals popup Truck Stop Cafe is doing a meal inspired by the last meal of the most famous death penalty receiver. Break bread apostle-style Sunday
- Skip service and BYO Big Wheels to what has to be the awesomest race to ever happen outside of Fast & Furious 1-999. Let your inner child in on this All Weekend
- Proving that it can actually taste good, Salty Sweet is offering Matzo Crack for Passover.
Recommended Video
Drink