Where to Drink in Seattle Right Now

We’ve reached the time of year when Seattle’s at its worst: when automatic headlights flip on at noon and you remember the real reason Seattleites don’t use umbrellas is because resistance is futile. You might not have seen the sunshine in weeks, but, boy, does the rain streaming down in buckets look a hell of a lot better from the inside of a bar window with some brown liquor in your hand. We have the places that you need to be drinking at right this moment: These bars are consistently great, always in season, some old, some new, but always worth putting on your to-do list when you’re in Seattle.
Canon
Capitol Hill
The awards heaped on this bar range from “World’s best cocktail menu,” to “Best bathrooms in Seattle,” but it is even harder to come up with something here that doesn’t deserve an award. The spirit list is one of the longest in the world and the captain’s list holds some rare and old treasures, while the cocktail menu is innovative and filled with creative new ways to build a drink. Sadly, the secret patio isn’t open this time of year, but the darkness brings about a seasonal favorite here: the truffle Old Fashioned.
Radiator Whiskey
Downtown
Smoked meats, barrel-aged beverages, and a view of a strip club out the window: These are the makings of a great bar. Radiator’s in-house barrel-aging system, visually represented behind the bar by the giant barrel façade from which drinks flow forth, allows the bartenders here to pinpoint the exact best moment to be drinking anything from a cocktail (try the Boulevardier) to a limited-edition Scotch aged in bourbon barrels. And -- good news -- almost everything goes well with the smoked half-pig head meal (reserve ahead).
Baranof Bar & Restaurant
Greenwood
When introducing friends to this nautically decorated dive located in the back of a dingy diner (the empty shell of which you must walk through to get to the bar), much can be explained by the Vine of Macklemore doing karaoke to his own song here, seemingly in the middle of the day. Just grab a Jell-O shot and try not to ask too many questions, you’ll fit right in.
Rumba
Capitol Hill
A Caribbean vacation in bar form, this rum-focused spot brings everything an island vacation needs: turquoise décor, tropical cocktails, and plantain chips. You’ll have to trade away the sunshine, but in return, your cocktail will be better than anything ever served poolside -- with or without the tiny umbrella.
Linda's Tavern
Capitol Hill
The platonic ideal of a Northwest bar, with good music, a vaguely woodsy vibe, and plenty of Rainier tall boys. With more than two decades under its belt, this bar has laid out the welcome mat to Seattle’s most famous celebrities and its newest citizens alike: without fanfare, but with a drink and a dark corner from which to watch the world go by.
Bottlehouse
Central District
It’s just like your home, only the maid came, the cook’s here, and suddenly, the living room shelves are lined with wine bottles. This converted house brings all the comforts of home (with a lovely patio to boot) together with a well-curated wine bar. Taste through what’s open, have a glass and relax, or pay a small corkage to open any of the bottles in the store.
Essex
Ballard
With its whale print wallpaper and housemade liqueurs, Essex sometimes feels like it’s ticking imaginary boxes off a trends checklist. But while showcasing what’s cool, it also puts out what’s good: an Americano on tap, a barrel-aged drink mixing aquavit and Cocchi Americano, and gentian, and food straight from the wood-fired oven of sibling-neighbor Delancey.
Liberty
Capitol Hill
Espresso, sushi, and craft cocktails hardly seem like a winning triumvirate, but it turns out, when the menu has one of the most comprehensive lists of premium liquor in town, it works. Something about the comfy couches in the front keep the neighborhood-bar feeling alive while the squeezed-to-order juice going into drinks at the bar keeps the cocktail aficionados coming back.
Loretta's Northwesterner
South Park
It feels dangerously rebellious to talk about Loretta’s out loud: Any minute, it could be invaded by hordes of people with no chill and the laidback, dive bar vibe will forever be interrupted. But until then, there’s room for everyone to sidle up to the bar, order an Olympia, throw down a five-spot for a tavern burger, and chat with their bar mates.
Twilight Exit
Central District
It’s survived two moves and a shooting, serves chicken-fried bacon, and has Pac-Man arcade game tables. That should be absolutely everything you need to know about this bar: it’s gritty and tough, but fun and friendly, and you shouldn’t come here to lose weight. You should, however, come here to drink, because the pours are simple and strong and there’s plenty of room for the kind of absurd shenanigans that make for a memorable night.
Chuck's Hop Shop
Greenwood
These days, Seattle’s convenience stores are the place to pick up sandwiches, growlers, poke bowls, and even chicken wings, but Chuck’s was there from the beginning. Once a place to pick up cigarettes and malt liquor, the corner store has undergone a slow but complete renovation into a beer bar. Forty-one taps spill over with brews of all styles -- though the focus is on IPAs -- and the space is kid- and dog-friendly, making it something like a romper room for the settled crowd.
Foreign National
Capitol Hill
It took less than a month for this sibling bar to the acclaimed Stateside restaurant to earn its first “best bar” accolades -- which are much deserved. The same combination of street food flavors with an urban, upscale style that worked so well for Stateside works, perhaps, even more for the drink scene here. Where coconut and curry shuffle for space on a menu also offering lemongrass ice cream banana splits.
The Nest at the Thompson Seattle
Downtown
Until recently, Seattle had a dearth of rooftop bars. Despite the many amazing views around town (or, perhaps because there are so many, they’ve become commonplace), the city’s watering holes remained, for the most part, firmly rooted on the ground floor. But the Nest takes the rooftop bar to, pardon the pun, the next level. The sprawling patio, cozy indoor space, and sleek modern bar provide a little something for everyone in terms of space. Also, they have an alcoholic Otter Pop on the menu. Enough said.
Raconteur
Seward Park
Does your bookstore have a bar? Does your bookstore’s bar have its own signature beer on tap? Custom wines? No? You’re going to the wrong bookstore. Luckily, this is the right one, newly opened in Seward Park, a neighborhood whose leafy namesake and rambling, windy avenue give it just the type of slow, relaxed feel that necessitates this kind of roomy, laid-back bar.
Noble Barton
White Center
The idea of a good bar with a kid’s menu is about as out of place as the idea of a place serving seared ahi sandwiches in White Center. But it turns out Noble is a pretty great place. Alongside that sandwich, you can order The World Famous Flatliner, a tater tot-nacho dish borrowed from sibling restaurant the Tin Hat, and simple, classic cocktails made well.
The Helm
Fremont
The Helm is a tastefully themed nautical bar featuring Puget Sound-inspired small plates, many creative craft cocktails, and 8 rotational craft taps. This quaint, kitsch-free spot features items from the sea like oysters, Dungeness crab, scallops, and cured salmon, as well as some land-born specialties like creamy cauliflower soup and sweet Waldorf salad. Instead of settling for a Dark & Stormy, explore the totally unique cocktail menu and try a shaken Beneath the Olive Tree (gin, lemon, simple syrup, dry vermouth, olive oil, and egg white) or Harvest Moon (reposado tequila, lemon, apple cinnamon shrub, and Ancho Reyes), or try something stirred like the Jackalope (rye whiskey, mezcal, honey, and absinthe). Overwhelmed? The Helm also offers “spirit flights” of four different pours.
Wedgwood Broiler
Ravenna
November marks the beginning of the holiday season, and thus the season of nostalgia, and nobody in town does nostalgia like the Wedgwood. Cheez-It crackers and sliced salami on the salad, big servings of prime rib and over-cooked vegetables, and steak trimmings ground into one of the best burgers in town. But most importantly, the martinis still pour like it’s 1967.
The Cozy Nut Tavern
Greenwood
This is the quintessential neighborhood bar, complete with good cocktails, local beer on tap, and taxidermy animal dioramas. Big tables for groups, little booths for snuggling in, and $8 boulevardiers make this the requisite place for shutting out the weather, work stress, and basically the outside world while snacking on spiced cornnuts.
Beveridge Place Pub
West Seattle
Sprawling rooms filled with games, televisions, and lazy pups combined with a seemingly infinite number of taps make this beer bar one of our favorites. Beer nerds can fill the couches, play pool, and order in food from local spots. This is, for all intents and purposes, the kind of place where you could spend the entire day.
E. Smith Mercantile Back Bar
Pioneer Square
It barely even qualifies as a bar as the horseshoe-shaped counter barely seats a dozen in the back of a home goods and gift shop. Wander back and discover a whimsical world of house-made tinctures, like a craft cocktail bar run by a mad scientist that spent too much time on Pinterest. The squirreled away space and the warm, friendly service is just the escape from outside chaos that we all will need this season.
