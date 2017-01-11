Bartenders of the Year: The Best Makers and Shakers in Seattle

Casey Robison

Capitol Hill

"I got into cocktails after meeting Murray at Zig Zag in... I want to say 2005? Maybe 2006? And tried a Corpse Reviver No. 2 for the first time. There’s a reason I have it tattooed on my arm: to remind me why I do what I do, and how I can always be better and learn more." Casey Robison is the elder statesman of the Seattle cocktail scene -- not because he’s old (he’s not), but because he’s been on the scene for 16 years and is one of the most respected bartenders by others in the industry. These days, he’s the spirits director for Heavy Restaurant Group (Barrio, Lot No. 3, Purple Cafe, etc.), which takes the bulk of his time. Yet you’ll still find him slinging drinks on Monday nights at Barrio, helping customers find the perfect sip for half-price tequila and mezcal night at the Mexican restaurant, not all that far from his first local bartending job, at Clever Dunne's.



With the Monday night discount, he often recommends customers use the opportunity to try a mezcal or tequila neat from Barrio’s list, which he says he thinks just might be the biggest in the country. "I've got about 127 labels of mezcal and 70 of tequila," he says of Barrio. "They're my particular, personal specialties, but I try to stay pretty well-rounded." However, he says, "I've been liking selling amaros and aperitifs lately." Outside of work, he’s usually just drinking wine at home with his wife of two years. She’s a lawyer, and both work long hours, so when he does have some of his own time, they’ll spend it together relaxing. He’s also an avid traveler/photographer.



Robison has been around Seattle’s bar scene for ages, and many of the newer bartenders coming up in the industry did so under his tutelage. Says another local bartender, “He’s teaching bartenders how to bartend and also make spreadsheets and do math, which is a necessity in our market of ever-increasing minimum wage and liquor taxes.” That means more bars are more affordable, better run, and have a remnant of Robison’s expert touch.