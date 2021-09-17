The Absolute Best Breweries in Seattle

Sometimes it feels like you can’t walk more than two blocks in Seattle without running into a world-class brewery—and while obviously this is a good problem to have, it can often leave even the seasoned beer drinker overwhelmed by choice. That said, let’s narrow down your beer crawl list just a tad. While 174 might be a great number to brag about at family gatherings, it’s simply too many breweries to visit in one day (or one year). Ahead, 12 Seattle breweries that are a must-visit the next time you’re jonesing for a brew.