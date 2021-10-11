The Best LGBTQ Bars in Seattle

Photo by Ben Lindbloom

In 1974, five years after the Stonewall Rebellion shoved the country toward a new era of gay liberation, Seattle celebrated its first Pride. Of course, it wasn’t actually official back then (that didn’t happen until 1977), but that didn’t stop the 50 or so attendees from commemorating, celebrating, and having a damn good time. Today, that spirit lives on, and in community outposts around the city, we take every opportunity we can to gather, flirt, dance, and conspire. Home to both legacy institutions and lively newcomers alike, Seattle is a destination on the west coast for all things queer—and, clearly, that includes its bars. Ahead, where to go out next (and what to expect once you get there).

Wildrose Capitol Hill

As the oldest lesbian bar on the West Coast, Wildrose is a Seattle institution, and one of only about 16 lez bars left in the entire country. Lots has changed since this watering hole first opened on New Year’s Eve in 1984, but some things tend to stay the same—namely, you can still sidle up to the bar on any night of the week, grab a cheap beer, and watch the world go by from your perch (if you’re vaccinated, that is).

Photo by Brian Bills

The Cuff Complex Capitol Hill

The Cuff Complex is a true club and, therefore, not for the faint of heart. Meaning: Come ready to dance, flirt, and maybe sing some karaoke (depending on the night of the week). Established in 1993, this club is now older than some of its regulars, and that means it knows how to do it right—with four bars, a renovated patio, and full kitchen, and, duh, a large dance floor.

Seattle Eagle Capitol Hill

Every city needs at least one classic leather bar, and here, Seattle Eagle fits the bill. Unsurprisingly, the interior fits the theme: Think chain-link fence decor, black painted walls, a moody back patio, and the marker of any good dive—a pool table. Stay tuned to their Instagram for info on theme nights, of which there are many.

Pony Capitol Hill

Squeezed into the triangle-shaped building of what used to be a 1930s gas station, Pony is the dive bar with a party almost every night of the week. Come for the happy hour, which is until 8 pm (or all night, if it’s Wednesday), and stay for the inevitable dance party to follow, which is often themed, and therefore even more fun (think retro 1955-85 tunes, eurowave, vintage electronica, or our personal favorite, Sunday disco).

Diesel Central District

Diesel claims to be “fueling Seattle’s bear scene,” and while we can’t confirm whether or not that’s true, it’s certainly worth a visit to find out. Here, the booze (and beards) flow, and you’re bound to have a good time if you fall into the following categories: “Bears, bikers, buddies, bubbas, blue collars, and bad asses” (aren’t we all?).

Changes Bar & Grill Wallingford

Across the water from most of Seattle’s gay bars is Changes Bar & Grill, a cozy spot nestled on North 45th Street in Wallingford. As opposed to some of the more, shall we say, risqué bars, Changes truly feels like a home away from home: Think wood paneling, pub food, aquariums lining the walls, and a general commitment to kitsch. Sound heartwarming? That’s because it is.

Photo by Ben Lindbloom

Queer/Bar Capitol Hill

You might know Queer/Bar for its RuPaul’s Drag Race watch parties, or Queeraoke, which is—you guessed it—karaoke night, but there’s more: like Queer/Burlesque, Body Talk, the MX. Drag Show, and, coming up at the end of the month, a Halloween SEASONS Special with Ms. Juicy Baby. Obviously there’s lots going on here, so pick your poison (full calendar here) and bring your vax card.

Union Seattle Capitol Hill

Union has a really nice balance of indoor/outdoor space, which comes in handy when the crowds hit (aka, every Friday and Saturday night). You could spend hours mixing and mingling here, and with that cozy fireplace lounge, it’s hard to find a reason not to. If you’re in the mood for a more serious dance party though, this is a good jumping off point to neighboring bars like Pony or Neighbours Nightclub & Lounge.

C C Attle’s Capitol Hill

Strong drinks, good food, and frequent open mic nights characterize C C Attle’s, a longstanding hangout for Seattle’s gay community. Here, proof of vaccination is strictly enforced, and the vibe is decidedly chill, so don’t expect a rager. Rather, this is the spot to sit back, relax, and take a load off.

Crescent Lounge Capitol Hill

As Capitol Hill’s oldest reigning dive bar, Crescent Lounge has acquired a number of loyalists throughout the years since its opening in 1948. Join them for karaoke seven (yes, seven) days a week, simple (and simply delicious) drinks, and a general laid-back vibe that probably hasn’t changed much in, you know, 73 years.

Neighbours Nightclub & Lounge Capitol Hill

Three floors of space means lots of opportunity to dance at Neighbours Nightclub & Lounge, which has been a home for Seattle club goers since 1983. Since reopening earlier this year, Neighbours also got a much needed facelift, plus a new sound and light system, so they’re prepared for almost any dance party that comes their way.