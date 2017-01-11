People in Seattle seem to think roofs are only there to keep the rain off them... not for frivolous things like “getting a drink on” or “enjoying the weather atop of." Luckily though, there are a handful of establishments willing to brave the elements to give you a place to drink in views of the city while, well, drinking. And we've tracked 'em down for our list of the best rooftop bars in Seattle.
Frolik
Downtown
Five stories above 4th Ave, in what used to be The Red Lion, Downtown's only rooftop bar is 4,000sqft full of fire features, Gatorade-colored ping-pong tables, and plenty of summery cocktails -- even when it doesn't feel like summer out.
Monsoon
Capitol Hill
A recent-ish addition to this Vietnamese mainstay on the back side of Cap Hill, Monsoon's roof deck makes the thing they do best -- brunch -- even better. Picture it: steamed BBQ pork buns, and some of the city's best pho (go with the beef round/brisket version) under the morning sun, while a breeze gently blows through the trees lining 19th St below, and the frustrated curses of people looking for parking under said trees recede gently into the background.
Captain Blacks
Capitol Hill
Named after a pipe tobacco and boasting a slightly nautical theme, this neighborhood bar provides customers with a glorious array of fried foods, from chicken and waffles to beer battered onion rings and deep-fried Beecher's cheese curds, as well as the perfect place to consume them: a rooftop deck complete with views of Seattle's skyline... and the Goodwill next door.
Rooftop Brewing Company
Queen Anne
Opened last year, this rooftop-patio-equipped space down the street from their tiny, rooftop-patio-less original location, features 10 taps pouring a rotating selection of at least 13 brews, including a pair of IPAs (Stargazer and Coffee), a couple of pales, and... yup... at least two porters as well, all of which taste juuust a little better each time you catch a glimpse of Salmon Bay and the Fremont Cut between the buildings across the way.
Hard Rock Cafe Seattle
Pike Place Market
Yes, it's a Hard Rock, and yes it's mostly for tourists and out-of-towners who don't know better, BUT it does boast a pretty glorious astroturf-topped rooftop bar, complete with cabanas, a fire pit, and commanding views of the Pike Place, and Elliott Bay behind the market's famous neon sign.
Terra Plata
Capitol Hill
Everything on this stunning, triangular-shaped eatery's "earth to plate"-inspired menu tastes better when you're surrounded by an edible garden, one story above the considerable fray of the always-busy Melrose Market. Especially the water buffalo burger, or the Monday Night Paella.
Mezcaleria Oaxaca
Capitol Hill
MO's second, and much more sprawling location in Pike/Pine, features a sleek mostly black bar inside, and most importantly, a bustling lounge on the roof. In either area you can expect to be plied with an almost endless array of margaritas and some seriously delicious Mexican street food, including enfrijoladas that aren't to be missed.
95 Slide
Capitol Hill
It's not long for this world thanks to Pike/Pine's endless development, so enjoy the rooftop of this sports bar/nightclub amalgamation named for Ken Griffey Jr.'s famous play at home while you can. Oh, and don't forget to enjoy the chicken and waffles while you're at it. Seriously, write it down or something.
Maximilien
Pike Place Market
Set away behind the dudes throwing fish in the Pike Place Market, it's easy to overlook this charmingly authentic French restaurant, but it's impossible to forget once you're ensconced at a table overlooking the waterfront eating escargot in garlic & parsley butter.
The Pink Door
Pike Place Market
Like the rest of the beguiling Post Alley eatery on which it sits, this most unlikely of all Seattle's rooftop decks is reached by going down a long staircase, though a trapeze-equipped dining room (they host burlesque shows at night!), and out onto the patio which is both below street level and breathtakingly above what few streets remain between it and the waterfront, giving you the sense that you're safely hidden away, and sitting on top of the world, at the same time.
