The Absolute Best Rooftop Bars in Seattle

It’s extremely boring to be constantly talking about the weather, but at this point in the year, we can’t help it. Winter has been dragging on forever, and every promise of spring is followed by rain (fine) or another cold snap (no). But the light at the end of the tunnel is very much visible at this point, and summer is on its way. Which brings us to one important aspect of the season: rooftop drinking. Far from the dimly lit, huddled-by-the-fire-for-warmth drinking of the winter season, rooftops are decidedly bright, cheery, and bursting with good views—all of which make them prime locations for an evening (or afternoon) libation. So slap on some anticipatory sunscreen, grab your vax card, and head to one of the following bars—because summer is around the corner.