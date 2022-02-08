The Absolute Best Sports Bars in Seattle

Flatstick's original Pioneer Square location would be a can't-miss drinking destination if it were just a sprawling brick-heavy basement bar rife with industrial touches, whimsical wall art, and a few tabletop games. But it also boasts an impressive mini golf course that actually spells out "Seattle" in big block letters across the concrete floor and ends at a towering replica of the Space Needle -- the tip of which just brushes the high ceiling. Oh, and the other locations aren't too shabby either. Plus, if you need an excuse to toss back a few, on Sundays they donate a portion of every beer and every game of golf they sell to charity.