Boon Boona Celebrates East African Coffee Traditions in Seattle

Creating a community space to slow down

One side of the sprawling space gathers low-slung chairs and small tables, ideal for idling away hours with a traditional coffee ceremony. Sparse tables give customers the room to relax without feeling crowded out or pressured to move along—customers stay an average of anywhere from thirty minutes to two hours, says Fesaha.

That unhurried culture of coffee comes from the traditional Eritrean coffee ceremony. “My parents really hyped Africa for me,” says Fesaha, imbuing him with a deep love of his ancestral homeland and the traditions they practice an ocean away. “There’s a section in our homes dedicated to the coffee ceremony,” he explains, and they are always prepared to start the multi-hour ceremony, whether early in the morning or the middle of the night after a late-night church service. “If you offer a guest coffee or tea,” he says, “and they ask for coffee, well, then okay, we’re gonna be hanging out for the next three hours.” The ceremony begins with the roasting of the beans, and the coffee making techniques vary around East Africa, with some adding butter, ginger, or other spices. But the purpose and ritual stays the same. “We really get to socialize,” says Fesaha.

His family does the coffee ceremony at least daily, if not more, and particularly on holidays or any time of celebration. It stands in stark contrast to what Fesaha calls the transactional, “how fast can we get you in and out” nature of corporate coffee in America. But until his trip to Eritrea, it never occurred to him that both styles could co-exist. Their convergence from Asmara to Seattle, he knew, held a deeper challenge than just setting up a big space with a few types of tables and a counter.

Boon Boona takes its name from two words for coffee in different East African languages, and Fesaha hopes it presents a deeper exploration into the origins of coffee than the surface narrative he sees presented in photos of farmers picking coffee cherries on the wall of a shop. “I knew this would be more enriching for those that consume coffee,” he says. Instead, while local art decorates the seating area, three panels hang next to the roastery area, where customers can watch the process. One features the syllables of the alphabet used by Tigrinya and Amharic, major languages of Eritrea and Ethiopia, a second portrays Kaldi, the goatherd who, per legend, discovered coffee over 1,000 years ago. The third shows Kaffa on a map, the birthplace of coffee in Ethiopia. An enormous mural dominating the wall behind the main counter, painted by Yeggy Michael, offers a more artistic interpretation of the story of coffee. “It takes the story away from it being like, ‘Oh it came from Italy, Starbucks is the inventor of coffee’” says Fesaha. “No. It’s not Folgers, it’s not Nestle. It’s from Africa, from Ethiopia specifically.”