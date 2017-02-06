How One Man Is Making an Obscure Korean Liquor Seattle's Next Big Thing

Once the drink is ready, Burns strains and bottles it in two variations. The first variant, Samjoko, remains relatively untouched with about 12-14% alcohol by volume, while the Lunar Brew gets diluted a bit to 6.5-8.5%. The stronger version, however, goes down with the ease of a beer, despite its wine-like potency. It was that easy-drinking style and refreshing effect of the acidity and light carbonation that convinced Burns to ultimately keep brewing his own fresh batches.

But he hit a bit of a roadblock with the government of Washington State. Since nobody had been licensed to brew makgeolli before, the Liquor Control Board was a bit stymied on how to deal with it. To avoid excess challenges, Burns took advantage of the work sake importers had done and pitched it as a Korean version of sake. The plan worked, and after a long licensing process -- nearly two years -- makgeolli was finally legal to sell in Seattle.