The Best Spring Beers in Washington State

Finally, the dark, dreary days of cold temperatures and overcast Seattle skies are replaced with perfect patio-sitting, tank top-wearing weather. And in said tank top and on said patio, one would be remiss not to order a delicious, locally crafted, ice-cold beer. We've rounded up the 10 best spring beers around the state of Washington that'll knock your socks... er, flip-flops off.

IPA, 5.5%

Taproom in Bremerton, restaurant in Silverdale

This delightful beer, peppered with elements of citrus zest and lemongrass, debuted in March 2016. It’s easy on the tastebuds and totally drinkable. If you’re looking to load up the cooler for a spring picnic... choose this.

