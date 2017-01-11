Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe

You can’t throw a Kentucky Derby party without juleps. And while the classic is a classic for a reason, upping your game with exotic ingredients can take your bash to heretofore unseen levels of glory. That's why we asked 1st Ave bartender Bridget Maloney for a new julep take featuring some... exotic flavors. Chocolate? Better believe it.
“Bulleit Bourbon is a bold high rye bourbon that has a lot of flavor” says Bridget. “I wanted those flavors of the bourbon to be present while still making something tropical, fun, light, and refreshing -- not your average julep. I knew right off the bat that I wanted to work with pineapple since it is delicious and is such a huge symbol for the industry, representing hospitality. The cocktail has a lot of flavors going on that marry together very well, and the sparkling wine was the icing on the cake that made me smile when taste-testing.”
More Like This
The Golden Luck
Ingredients:
- 1.33 ounce Bulleit bourbon
- 1 ounce pineapple gum
- .5 ounce Lustau Amantillado sherry
- 4 dashes Scrappy’s chocolate bitters
- 6-8 mint leaves
- Large scoop of fine pineapple chunks
Directions:
- Add all the ingredients and soft muddle.
- Add ice and top with sparkling wine.
- Garnish with a mint sprig.