Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe

By Published On 04/28/2016 By Published On 04/28/2016
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

You can’t throw a Kentucky Derby party without juleps. And while the classic is a classic for a reason, upping your game with exotic ingredients can take your bash to heretofore unseen levels of glory. That's why we asked 1st Ave bartender Bridget Maloney for a new julep take featuring some... exotic flavors. Chocolate? Better believe it.

“Bulleit Bourbon is a bold high rye bourbon that has a lot of flavor” says Bridget. “I wanted those flavors of the bourbon to be present while still making something tropical, fun, light, and refreshing -- not your average julep. I knew right off the bat that I wanted to work with pineapple since it is delicious and is such a huge symbol for the industry, representing hospitality. The cocktail has a lot of flavors going on that marry together very well, and the sparkling wine was the icing on the cake that made me smile when taste-testing.”

Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

The Golden Luck

Ingredients:

  • 1.33 ounce Bulleit bourbon
  • 1 ounce pineapple gum
  • .5 ounce Lustau Amantillado sherry
  • 4 dashes Scrappy’s chocolate bitters
  • 6-8 mint leaves
  • Large scoop of fine pineapple chunks

Directions:

  • Add all the ingredients and soft muddle.
  • Add ice and top with sparkling wine.
  • Garnish with a mint sprig.

