Food & Drink

The Seattle Distilleries You Need to Know About

By Published On 02/11/2016 By Published On 02/11/2016
Oola Distillery

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

related

How to Watch the 2017 Golden Globes, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The Northwest crushes the rest of the country when it comes to craft spirit production -- Washington has almost as many small-batch distilleries as the other 49 states combined -- but some Byzantine state laws meant that, until a few years ago, you couldn't even buy liquor straight from the source (you had to get it from the state instead), and a new law letting distillers offer customers an actual cocktail instead of only a shot didn't pass until last year.

So, we wouldn't blame you if you hadn't been to a tasting room before, but you should really hit these eight Seattle distilleries, some of which offer free samples, some a chance to learn, and a couple which are just like any other bar... but with significantly better booze.

Related

related

Seattle's Best Donut Shops

related

We Found the Most Delicious Vegetarian Restaurants in Seattle

related

The Best Dive Bars in Seattle

related

Seattle's Best Donut Shops
Copperworks Distilling and Tasting Room

Copperworks Distilling Company

Downtown

CW's waterfront space, just across the street from a few of Seattle's most instagrammed spots, is heavy on concrete and glass, plus features views of the spirit-slinger's signature stills made from... guess which metal. The drinks are crafted in traditional Scottish copper stills which were hand-built by expert coppersmiths in the highlands of Scotland, duh. All of their spirits are made with ingredients almost exclusively grown in Washington, and while CW offers gin and vodka, you should first try the all-malt whiskey aged in charred, new American Oak barrels. You can also get a taste for free whenever they're open.

Courtesy of Fremont Mystery

Fremont Mischief

Fremont

You can glimpse the gleaming still outback through windows in this Ship Canal-side shop, but you'll probably be distracted by all the stuff inside. The tiny, and charmingly riotous, tasting room is filled with dozens of pin-up style photographs, and packed with vintage storage chests/shelves stocked with everything from barware, to CDs from their in-house record company, to actual stuff to drink. The whole thing is helmed by a local fisherman/carpenter, and Mischief actually got its start selling whiskey not in Seattle, but Japan. Once settled in, order the vanilla/caramel-flavored John Jacob, produced using a Jingleheimer Schmidt... just kidding! It's produced using a pre-prohibition recipe developed by the owner's great-grandfather.

Oola Distillery

Oola

Capitol Hill

Set inside the long-vacant La Panzanella Bakery building, Oola's steel and reclaimed wood-heavy tasting room boasts polished copper counters, liquor-lined shelves, and a window onto the production floor. When they first started, it took Oola more than a month to find a local farmer willing to sell them 10 tons of wheat -- no one wanted to fill an order that small. But once they got it, they made an award-winning bourbon, and a gorgeous honey-colored barrel-aged gin, but what you'll want to try is the flavored Rosemary vodka.

Courtesy of Sound Spirits

Sound Spirits

Interbay

The space is pretty no frills (except for the sea monster's tentacles painted on the exterior wall), but on the plus side, it's open from noon everyday, and is just down the street from one of Seattle's best new breweries. For a fun fact, check this out: SS was the first craft distillery in Seattle since prohibition and it's one of Seattle's more prolific hooch producers, so you've got some choice when it comes down to what to drink. The pro move? Taste the Blekksprut Aquavit, a traditional Scandinavian spirit with caraway, dill, coriander, fennel, and anise.

related

Downtown Seattle's 10 Best Places to Poop

related

We Found the Most Delicious Vegetarian Restaurants in Seattle
Woodinville Whiskey Co.

Woodinville Whiskey

Woodinville

Woodinville teamed up with Seattle chef Joshua Henderson to open a massive new distillery next to the Hollywood Tavern a few years ago, and they certainly needed the space given that hundreds of people lined up for the release of their straight bourbon whiskey last fall. They also have a 1,320 gallon pot with something called a "whiskey helmet" that was engineered and constructed in Germany. And once you try their selection and think to yourself: "I can probably make this stuff," head into their shop, buy your own kit, and make your own white lightning.

Courtesy of Wildwood Spirits

Wildwood Spirits

Bothel

Not content turning out one of Seattle's best burgers, John Howie's opened a slightly twee, and incredibly tiny apothecary-inspired tasting with five seats, with the obligatory windows overlooking the production floor. And he's done it all just down from One of the Eastside's best new(ish) restaurants, which he... um, also owns. Not surprisingly, Wildwood is the first distillery to open in Bothell and you'll really want to sample the "farm to distillery" Kur gin, which already won best in show at the New York World Wine & Spirits competition.

Sun Liquor

Sun Liquor

Capitol Hill

The first thing you notice about Sun Liquor is that it's not a tasting room. It's an actual bar with a three-sided polished birch bar separating a glass-fronted production area equipped with an alembic-style copper test still, and the main swilling area which is dominated by a giant hand-painted world map. It's the first Seattle bar in history to distill and sell its own liquor, and was conceived by the crew behind the original Sun Liquor Lounge nine blocks away, where they were already making most of their cocktail ingredients and decided to take the next step and start making hooch. They also make a mean burger.

Bluewater Distilling

Bluewater Distilling

Everett

Situated on the Everett waterfront, Bluewater is another distiller that wasn't satisfied pouring shots, so they opened a bar/restaurant with views of both the copper kettles and the harbor. They also have a number of signature cocktails to go with eats ranging from fish tacos to beef short ribs. For some insider knowledge, tell them that you found out the inspiration for BOD involved a bad bottle of wine, a soup pot, and ice cubes. The order The Purist -- It's just 100 proof vodka w/ seasonal fruit on ice.

Sign up here for our daily Seattle email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Bradley Foster is a former Thrillist editor who until recently lived within walking distance of Sound Spirits, but usually had to get an Uber home anyway.

1. Copperworks Distilling Company 1250 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101 (Fremont)

Seattle’s oldest brewers boast a distillery filled giant copper stills. Check 'em out for tours and tastings.

2. Fremont Mischief Distillery 132 N Canal St, Seattle, WA 98103 (Fremont)

This Ship Canal-side distillery comes complete with a tiny, hand-built retail shop and tasting room.

3. Oola Distillery 1314 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122 (Capitol Hill)

Opened by a self-taught spirits maker and budding hotelier, this Cap Hill micro-distillery is one of a handful (so far) of Seattle hooch purveyors to take advantage of the state's relaxed production laws, in this case to turn out high-end swill handcrafted using mostly local ingredients in a copper still-equipped space inside the long-vacant La Panzanella Bakery building.

4. Sound Spirits 1630 15th Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119 (Queen Anne)

This highly anticipated legal hooch-ery (the city's first since prohibition) was conceived by a Boeing engineer moonlighting as a craft distiller, and is serving up tastes of its small batch Ebb + Flow Vodka (gin's coming soon), made with Washington barle

5. Woodinville Whiskey Co. 16110 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE, Woodinville, WA 98072 (Woodinville)

This artisanal, small-batch whiskey manufacturer in Woodinville, WA, just a short drive outside of Seattle, specializes in handmade bourbon and rye. Visit their distillery and tasting room to try out all the goods. They also sell the popular "make your own whiskey kit" in their store if you want to try your hand at home distilling.

6. Wildwood Spirits & Co. 19116 Beardslee Blvd Ste 102, Bothell, WA 98011 (North Seattle)

Inspired by the traditions of master sommeliers and the farm to table movement, Wildwood Spirits makes gin and vodka using heirloom, organically sourced ingredients. At their recently opened, elegantly styled distillery and tasting room you'll be able to see how your favorite spirits are made and then, of course, drink.

7. Sun Liquor 607 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102 (Capitol Hill)

Sun Liquor's a Capitol Hill distillery & bar that also serves New American dinner and brunch dishes (options include a Tilamook cheddar "Tiki" burger with grilled pineapple and buttermilk biscuits and gravy). This spot makes top notch cocktails (duh), the likes of which include riffs on the classics like French 75's (Sun's Oslo 75 features Aquavit and sloe gin) plus original creations, all of which are picture perfect to sip in SL's plush, speakeasy style establishment.

8. Bluewater Organic Distilling 1205 Ste 109, Craftsman Way, Everett, WA (Everett)

This Port of Everett, Washington distillery makes artisanal craft spirits and is committed to sustainable manufacturing processes. They use organically sourced ingredients and host several community events, including yoga, at their on-site tasting room and cocktail bar.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Most Festive Places to Grab a Drink in Seattle During the Holidays

related

READ MORE
Bartenders of the Year: The Best Makers and Shakers in Seattle

related

READ MORE
Spend a Day Playing Games at the Most Fun Bars in Seattle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like