The Best Speakeasy-Themed Bars in St. Louis

Blood & Sand Downtown When Blood & Sand opened in the fall of 2011, it was the first St. Louis drinking and dining establishment of its kind to require a membership. Despite some locals snubbing the exclusive arrangement, the venue operated successfully using the members-only model until this summer, when they opened to the general public. Blood & Sand is named after the classic cocktail and, from the beginning, has been known for their exceptional and cheeky bar program. (The current menu follows a musical theme.) Take Beach House’s “Dark Spring,” described as a “complex, herbaceous, and quaffable” combination of Batavia arrack, yellow Chartreuse, Cap Corse Blanc, lime, and celery & fennel cordial. Or you can always order their namesake, the Blood & Sand -- Scotch, cherry liqueur, sweet vermouth, and fresh orange juice.

The Bullock Room at Planter's

The Bullock Room at Planter’s House Lafayette Square Ask your Uber driver to drop you off at the Bullock Room and they won’t know what you’re talking about. Up a side staircase and behind a heavy velvet curtain is an intimate second bar located inside the grand and glorious Planter’s House restaurant and bar, owned by St. Louis bartender royalty Ted Kilgore and his wife, Jamie. The small room, clad in velvet brocade wallpaper and featuring a U-shaped bar, was named for Tom Bullock, a longtime bartender at The St. Louis Country Club and the first African-American to write a bartending book (published in 1917). The Bullock Room celebrates the skill and finesse that makes a truly outstanding bartender with a lengthy cocktail menu of classics and new creations. For something uniquely savory try the “Skater Tot”: mezcal, Kina d’Or, peppadew-chive syrup, and lime served with a salty manchego cheese garnish. Desire something more fragrant? The “Jump the Apex” combines beet-infused gin, beet-infused green chile vodka, green Chartreuse, rhubarb liqueur, lemon, and strawberry. Or, best yet, fully embrace the spirit of the Bullock Room by allowing the bartender to create a custom concoction just for you.

The Gin Room South Grand Tucked inside the front room of the Persian restaurant Cafe Natasha’s, The Gin Room is the kind of spot you could walk right past without knowing it. The definitive place in St. Louis to enjoy and discover gins from around the world, it boasts a collection of over 100 different gins between their commercial and private collection -- which may be the most complete, curated gin list in the Midwest. When you first walk in the room, it’s hard not to be awed by the expansive bar that reaches to the ceiling, every inch stocked with bottles of spirits and liqueurs. Proprietor and gin ambassador Natasha Bahrami, or “The Gin Girl” as she is called, is an adroit educator, always ready to engage with patrons about the history, distillation process, and particular qualities of her collection, and her house-made tonics create sublime mixers. Plus, while the space is recognized primarily for its gins, few know that the bar also pours over 100 kinds of amaros.

Taste Central West End Taste opened in July 2009 as a tiny eight-seat bar that neighbored James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft’s Niche restaurant. The bar and restaurant shared a kitchen and offered innovative small plates, but the real focus of Taste was the cocktail program headed by Ted Kilgore (now of Planter’s House). After moving to larger digs in the Central West End in 2011, the bar continued to build upon its reputation as the consummate choice for an inventive craft cocktail in St. Louis. Open Taste’s massive wooden door, pass through the dark velvet curtains, and you’ll enter a small, dimly lit room. Dominating the clay-red wallpapered space is a wooden bar that sparkles and gleams with rows of antique-cut crystal glassware and countless bottles of spirits and liqueurs. The vibe here ranges from subdued and cerebral during the week to celebratory and spirited on the weekends, but one thing that is predictable: finding a seat during prime hours is painfully difficult. Expect to wait with fellow thirsty folks for a spot inside or, on balmier days, on the patio, which is the choicest spot to people-watch in the STL.