This Wine Brand Wants to Pay You $10,000 to Have the Ultimate Summer

Forget slinging ice cream or crisping in a lifeguard chair — craft wine brand The Federalist Wines is offering two people dream summer gigs this season. As part of the brand’s Cabinet of Summer campaign, they’re offering two fans a $10,000 reward to create their ultimate summer itinerary.

The “Cabinet” is made up of two open positions: Secretary of the Backyard and Secretary of the Frontier. Candidates for Secretary of the Backyard are neighborhood block party organizers, masters behind the grill, and wiffle ball champs. They’d be most likely to use the funds to revamp their backyard space or bring their biggest party yet to their block. Secretary of the Frontier applicants, on the other hand, are all about seeking their next adventure in the sunshine, and the funds will help facilitate their travels.

Last year, winners used the cash to take epic roadtrips visiting National Parks, threw barbecues big enough for their entire block to attend, and followed their favorite baseball team's summer games across the country.

“We understand that life has been on pause for a few years, which is why we are excited to offer additional personalized opportunities for winners to live out their dreams,” said Tony Terlato Jr., vice president at Terlato Wines. (This is the second year the wine brand is hosting the contest.) “The Federalist Wines hopes this summer will be the best one yet, filled with good people, good memories, and plenty of good wine.”

To apply, visit federalistwines.com/cabinetofsummer and share how you plan to make history if chosen to be a part of the Cabinet. To be considered, all applicants must propose how they would make the most of their prize, including an example of their epic summer itinerary, plus a link to a photo or video on your Instagram page that best illustrates your content creation skills. (You also have to live in the United States and be 25 or older.)

The contest runs from now through June 22, with winners announced on June 30 on The Federalist’s Instagram page. To learn more, head here for the official rules.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Enter from 4-11-2022 to 6-22-2022. Must be 25+ to enter. Subject to official rules. Federalist Vineyards, Rutherford, CA. Enjoy Responsibly.