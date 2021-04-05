Why Lime and Mexican Lager Go Hand in Hand

Summer is finally here! Or at least, it’s about to be. And that means the return of a perennial favorite, a combination you’ve surely seen in bars, on ads, and presumably have tried for yourself: the duo of Mexican lagers and a lime wedge. This pairing is delicious, of course — slightly tangy, crisp, and refreshing — but its ubiquity made us wonder how this match made in beer-drinking heaven came to be. Of course, at Thrillist, we don’t need a reason to do a deep dive into food and drink history, but the release of Pacifico’s latest lime-y, Mexican-inspired brew, Citrus Agave Lager, available in San Diego and Dallas, gave one more excuse to dive into this history.

For starters, Mexico is the world’s largest producer of limes. This leads to a bit of an urban legend: that ancient Mesoamericans used limes as a sort of antibacterial, utilizing the fruit’s acidity to kill germs. Unfortunately, this probably isn’t the case. For one, limes didn’t make it to Mexico until European colonization. Beer wasn’t available either, but fermented drinks did exist, including pulque, made from fermented agave nectar (the same flavor you’ll find in Pacifico’s Citrus Agave Lager). Beer didn’t arrive in Mexico until the 1800s, when German immigrants came to settle and brought their favorite industry with them. (Among these was Pacifico, founded by three German brewers in Mazatlan in 1900.)

So if it wasn’t an ancient disinfectant, when did limes become associated with Mexican beer? Several theories have been floated: One idea is that bartenders at beachside or open-air bars would stick a lime in the rim of a bottle to keep flies away from the beer’s sugars. The flavor combo just happened to work, so it stuck. Another theory: Old-school beer bottles were sealed with metal caps that didn’t have a plastic liner, which could leave a ring of rust on the rim of the bottles. Wiping the rim with a lime wedge became the typical way to remove this. Whatever the reason, the trend caught on.