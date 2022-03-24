Break Down the Kentucky Mule with These Bourbon-Based Remixes

Most cocktails don’t have the name recognition of the Moscow mule — but then again, most don’t have the curious backstory that the mule does, either. It was neither from Moscow nor ever shipped via mule. In fact, the first batches were whipped up in 1941, at New York’s Chatham Hotel. Ginger beer, a key ingredient in the recipe, was delivered to the city by rail. And the famous copper mug? It was a shrewd marketing move designed to give the cocktail a distinctive look.

While the Moscow mule is traditionally mixed with vodka, there’s always room for experimentation. When made with a bourbon like Larceny Small Batch, it’s known as a Kentucky Mule. Incidentally, Larceny Bourbon has a curious past of its own. The name was inspired by John E. Fitzgerald: a US Treasury agent in the late 1800s who held the keys to the bonded warehouses where bourbon barrels were stored and aged. His position gave him the means and the opportunity to steal tastes from the best barrels, which became known as "Fitzgerald barrels." The name—and Fitzgerald’s reputation—endured.

Today, Larceny Small Batch is the successor to Fitzgerald’s heritage, with a smooth, wheated taste profile that's perfect for mixing Kentucky Mules. We’ve compiled three simple recipes that prove just how versatile this cocktail is: whether you prefer to give it a kick, stay on the sweeter side, or keep it classic. Check out these videos for directions on our favorite ways to break down the Kentucky Mule.