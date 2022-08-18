We’re Turning Up Our Noses at These Totally Breakable Wine ‘Rules’

B.S. Rule 5: Quality wine only comes in a glass bottle

We’re not quite sure why some folks turn their noses up at boxed wine, especially because of this one simple fact: An open glass bottle of wine only lasts about three days in the fridge. A box though? That can last you four to six weeks, because the wine remains vacuum-sealed in an airtight bag inside the box as you pour it out. On top of that, they are generally a better value, are the exact same product you’ll find in a bottle, and you’ll never have to worry about getting cork pieces in your wine glass. Plus, new tech in this space is making it more sustainable, too, which is why you’re seeing more boxed beverages in general, like water and coconut water. (One 3-liter box of Woodbridge’s wine is also the equivalent of four standard 750ml bottles, so they’re perfect for a party, while the 500ml grab-and-gos are great for packing in your bag for a picnic or barbecue.)