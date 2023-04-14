Williamsburg’s Thief Bar Is Bringing Its Graffiti Vibes to LES

John McNulty is passionate about two things: New York City in the ’80s and creating an infectious vibe. It’s at his bars, Thief, and its soon-to-debut second branch located in the Lower East Side, Thief LES, where McNulty plays with these concepts—in the hopes that they’ll become your next favorite neighborhood go-to.

Slated to debut on Thursday, April 20, Thief LES channels the same core ethos as its Brooklyn predecessor, but with the addition of a few exciting variations. “We’re expanding the opportunity for more people to connect with others and feel inspired in a space that’s designed to embrace the culture inspired by the art, music and feel of 80’s New York City,” says owner John McNulty.