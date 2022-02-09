3 Bar & Restaurant Workers Will Get Super Bowl Sunday Off Thanks to NFL Champs

We won’t cut corners: the past two years have not been easy for service industry workers. And if they need a night off? Finding someone to cover their shift right now is about as far fetched as these two hanging out in the same bar.

All that goes double for Super Bowl Sunday, when bars around the country have historically seen a 24% increase in revenue compared to their average day. And if that bar is in L.A. or Cincinnati? Well, getting THAT night off is out of the question.

Enter: The Stella Substitutes Program. Stella Artois is bringing in some serious reinforcements for three very lucky bar and restaurant workers this year, as a thank you for keeping the beers flowing and fries coming. MVP Eli Manning, Hall of Famer Dan Marino, and legendary Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark are all swapping their jerseys for aprons and subbing in at establishments in Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles (respectively) on the day of the big game.

And, as if getting the night off wasn't enough of a treat for Meg in Vegas, Loïc in Miami, and T.K. in L.A., Stella is sending them all to Super Bowl LVI with a loved one, so they can make the most of the time off.

As for taking over at the bar, the NFL legends are, well, a little nervous.