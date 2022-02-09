3 Bar & Restaurant Workers Will Get Super Bowl Sunday Off Thanks to NFL Champs
The football stars are subbing in so they can head to the big game, thanks to Stella Artois
We won’t cut corners: the past two years have not been easy for service industry workers. And if they need a night off? Finding someone to cover their shift right now is about as far fetched as these two hanging out in the same bar.
All that goes double for Super Bowl Sunday, when bars around the country have historically seen a 24% increase in revenue compared to their average day. And if that bar is in L.A. or Cincinnati? Well, getting THAT night off is out of the question.
Enter: The Stella Substitutes Program. Stella Artois is bringing in some serious reinforcements for three very lucky bar and restaurant workers this year, as a thank you for keeping the beers flowing and fries coming. MVP Eli Manning, Hall of Famer Dan Marino, and legendary Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark are all swapping their jerseys for aprons and subbing in at establishments in Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles (respectively) on the day of the big game.
And, as if getting the night off wasn't enough of a treat for Meg in Vegas, Loïc in Miami, and T.K. in L.A., Stella is sending them all to Super Bowl LVI with a loved one, so they can make the most of the time off.
As for taking over at the bar, the NFL legends are, well, a little nervous.
"Bar and restaurant workers definitely help make game day a special experience,” says Manning. “When Stella Artois came to me with the idea, I was game to step in. I’m excited, and a little scared, to fill in for Meg and can’t wait to hear about her experience getting to savor Super Bowl LVI with a loved one.”
Stella Artois doesn’t only want bar and restaurant workers to savor life’s little (and big) moments more this year, though. The company is offering five additional fans pairs of Super Bowl LVI tickets “to go and live the Life Artois with their loved ones.” Follow along with the conversation between @StellaArtois, @EliManning, @Realrclark25, and @DanMarino on February 9 to find out how to enter for the chance to secure one of the spots. There’s an even bigger prize set for game day, too, so stay tuned on Stella's channels.
One last thing: if you are heading to the bar this Sunday — treat a bartender yourself and don’t be cheap about the tip.