These Twists On 3 Classic Summer Cocktails Feel Like A Vacation In A Glass

Summer — as in, AC-full-blast, barbecues and picnics, real summer — gives us all plenty of opportunities to kick back and pour a drink, whether you’re doing afternoon cocktails or park hangs that stay out till sunset. But along with those extended hours comes a risk: going too hard, too early. That’s why a lower-ABV cocktail option is useful to have, whether you’re ordering at a bar or whipping up a batch for the whole shindig. To help us crack the code on sessionable drinks, we looked at Lo-Fi Aperitifs, makers of Gentian Amaro and two vermouths that lower the bite while bringing full flavors. We spoke with three bartenders who each gave their take on classic summer cocktails for lower-ABV drinks that’ll hit the sweet spot this summer.

The Lo East Side

Created by Pete Siewruk, lead bartender at Sparrow in Ft. Lauderdale, this drink puts a summer spin on the Manhattan. He’s a fan of lower-ABV options: “From a social perspective, it allows consumers to still imbibe with friends and go out without going overboard.” His vision for the drink is to use the agave notes in tequila to bring out those coconut and cacao botanicals in the vermouth, a perfect warm-weather taste that he says embodies the “sunshine lifestyle.”

INGREDIENTS:

1½ ounces Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

1½ ounces reposado tequila

2 dashes of cardamom bitters

Orange peel, for garnish



DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

Stir and strain into chilled Nick and Nora glass.

Garnish with an orange peel.

Miami Sling

Tony Lopez, a bar consultant in Miami, created this cocktail to take advantage of perfectly ripe summer citrus. With a huge variety of fruit flavors and a mix of liqueurs and vermouth, it screams beach batch cocktail. Lopez’ advice? “Always use fresh ingredients and source locally when possible” to get the snappiest, sweetest taste.

INGREDIENTS:

1½ ounces Lo-Fi Sweet Vermouth

1 ounce gin

½ ounce benedictine

½ ounce Chinola

1½ ounces pineapple juice

½ ounces orange juice

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Cherry heering sinker

Ginger beer, to top

Pineapple fronds and orange, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Build in a goblet over pebble ice.

Top with ginger beer.

Garnish with pineapple fronds and orange.

Lo-Fi Junglebird:

Courtesy of Thomas Eslinger, bar manager at the soon-to-open Dante’s in Beverly Hills, the Lo-Fi Junglebird “keeps it light and refreshing, perfect for sipping by a pool or on a patio.” The goal was to create something that could be sipped on all day without overwhelming your taste buds or tolerance. Luckily, lower-ABV doesn’t mean less flavor, thanks to the Lo-Fi base. “The botanicals that they've used bring a new depth and experience,” Eslinger explains, meaning that you to get a lot more complexity from each cocktail.

INGREDIENTS:

1½ ounces Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

¼ ounce Cruzan blackstrap rum

¾ ounce Appleton signature rum

1½ ounces pineapple juice

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Edible orchid, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Shake ingredients with ice.

Strain over a large ice cube into a double rocks glass.

Garnish with pineapple leaves and an edible orchid.