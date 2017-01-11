Where to Get the Best Beer-and-a-Shot Combos in DC

There is a time and a place for fancy cocktails and craft beer, but let’s face it: drinking in DC can be absurdly expensive. And sometimes, going to the bar is about drinking for as little money as possible. That’s the glory of the cheap beer-and-a-shot pairing, usually nothing more than a quick hit of booze washed down with some refreshing light beer. But while most dive bars stick to basics like Natty Boh or PBR paired with rail whiskey, some bars in the area are stepping up their quality and getting more creative with their combos, pairing the kind of beers you really sip and consider with liquors that you actually drink for the taste. We've rounded up the best of both worlds here, so no matter what your taste or budget this weekend, you can knock back a beer and a shot at one of the best places in the district.
Left Door
14th St
Left Door is one of DC’s hottest new cocktail bars, and it also serves an off-menu beer-and-a-shot combo for $9. It’s ultimately the bartender's choice, and things can switch up, but expect something along the lines of a Tiger lager and a pour of Old Overholt whiskey... or something similar.
The Looking Glass Lounge
Petworth
The beer-and-a-shot combos at this casual neighborhood pub draw in thirsty regulars for everything from bar trivia to patio drinking. The $6 Bo-Beam combo pairs a can of Baltimore favorite Natty Boh with a pour of Jim Beam. More discerning drinkers can try the gentleman’s combo: a bottle of Yuengling paired with a shot of Clontarf Irish whiskey ($8). There’s a full menu of creative and tasty bar food, too -- (heyyy, grilled shishito peppers) -- which you'll undoubtedly need, after a few of these.
The Codmother
U Street
As the name suggests, this lively basement dive features killer fish & chips, sticky floors, good music, and plenty of cheap beer. Codmother doesn’t serve light brews, so the $6 combo pairs a generous pour of basic rail whiskey with a can of PBR, Natty Boh, or Genesee Cream Ale.
Scarlet Oak
Navy Yard
The cocktail list at this casual American restaurant near Nationals Park includes the 909 Triple Play ($9), which consists of a three-pronged punch: George Dickel Whisky, a can of PBR, and a shot of pickle juice. The aptly named drink is perfect for a Nationals pregame session... or a post-game drink.
The Pub & the People
Bloomingdale
Despite the fact that its menu is graced with items like duck confit, this North Capitol St gastropub and cocktail bar still has something to offer budget-conscious booze drinkers. Case in point: the $6 "Family Banquet" combo of Coors Banquet beer and Old Grand-Dad bourbon. The cheapest beers on the menu run $4 a pop on their own, so going for the pair isn’t really a hard choice to make (but was it ever going to be?).
Showtime
Bloomingdale
Showtime is one of the city’s most beloved dive bars, and might even be one of the best in the country. The go-to drink at this cash-only watering hole is the timeless $5 "Comb’oh" -- a can of Natty Boh and a whiskey back. For a dollar more, you can grab a shot of tequila and wash it back with a Tecate.
Jack Rose Dining Saloon
Adams Morgan
Whiskey rightfully takes center stage at Jack Rose, but the beer program is solid as well. They offer several high-end boilermaker pairings with flavor, not value, in mind. Among the choices is the Harvey Fry ($14), which matches a 12oz IPA with 1oz of cask-strength Islay Scotch. There’s also the Hasta La Vista ($10) combo, featuring a 16oz Stiegl Radler and a 1 oz shot of Cabeza Tequila Blanco.
Red Derby
Mount Pleasant
The Red Derby has an entire section of its menu dedicated to beer & shot combinations, and it goes beyond (far, far beyond) cheap beer and whiskey. Some of the more affordable options include $6 for a Tecate and a tequila, $7 for a Natty Boh and a Bulleit, and $9 for a Dale’s Pale Ale and a pour of Old Overholt. On the higher end is an $11 pairing of Guinness and Jameson, and even $12 for a DC Brau Corruption and a cognac (which might just be the fanciest boilermaker ever?).
Boundary Stone
Bloomingdale
Late nights at the neighborhood Boundary Stone mean a can of DC Brau Public and a shot of Jameson for $8. This high-end boilermaker is available Sunday-Thursday from midnight to close, making it a solid option for a nightcap during the week.
DC Reynolds
Petworth
DC Reynolds has a relaxed atmosphere and spacious back patio, which is ideal for enjoying one of its three special beer-and-a-shot combos. The P2 ($7) is a shot of Powers Irish whiskey served with a standard-issue PBR can. If you want to get fancy, order up the "Sweet and Smooth" combo, which consists of a shot of Jameson Caskmates and Duck-Rabbit Milk Stout ($10), or the "Refreshing and Mello" pair: Traverse City bourbon with a Denizens pilsner back ($10). And in news that's equal parts terrifying and amazing, this special is also buy-one-get-one daily from 5-9pm. We challenge you not to get utterly soused.
Eat the Rich
Shaw
Oysters and a rock 'n' roll soundtrack are iconic aspects of this Shaw raw bar and seafood spot from mixologist and restaurateur Derek Brown. But don’t overlook the menu’s combo selections. Wash down dinner with a "Broh'sville" -- a can of Natty Boh and a shot of Pikesville Rye ($7) – or go for "America’s Main Street," a Yuengling and Old Overholt ($8). The bar also slings the H St. Bohemian, which is a PBR tallboy and Mexican Fernet combo ($12). Plus: oyster shooters, y'all.
Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Left Door1345 S St NW, Washington
-
2. Looking Glass Lounge3634 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
-
3. The Codmother1334 U St NW, Washington
-
4. Scarlet Oak909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington
-
5. The Pub & The People1648 N Capitol St NW, Washington
-
6. Showtime113 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington
-
7. Jack Rose Dining Saloon2007 18th St NW, Washington
-
8. Red Derby3718 14th St NW, Washington
-
9. Boundary Stone116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington
-
10. DC Reynolds3628 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
-
11. Eat The Rich1839 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.
From Tom Brown -- the guy behind Hogo and The Passenger -- is this sultry and polished cocktail lounge off 14th Street NW. The cocktail menu has 20 or so drinks, both classic and original, that are made with rare ingredients and are surprisingly well-priced. Left Door doesn't have a kitchen, but it serves bar snacks like olives, roasted nuts, and cheese.
The space might be designed with stained glass windows, but that's pretty much where the sophistication ends and the easygoing vibe begins. The beer and shot combos at this casual neighborhood pub draws in thirsty regulars for everything from bar trivia to patio drinking. There’s a full menu of creative and tasty bar food, too -- (heyyy, grilled shishito peppers) -- which you'll undoubtedly need, after a few of these.
As dive-y as it gets, this U Street Corridor joint has fish & chips to rival the best chippies in The Big Smoke (that's London, mate). On top of that, they've got free-flowing PBR, some killer desserts -- deep fried snickers and oreos -- blaring British punk, and walls covered in photos of Sid Vicious, Joe Strummer, and other punk legends. It'll be just like being in London, and be amazing enough to maybe make you reconsider that whole 1776 thing. For a second, anyway.
Named after D.C.'s official tree, this spot is situated right near the ballpark in the Navy Yard and hopes to cater to crowds pre and post games. They serve simple dishes like pizza and pasta as well as some globally inspired fare. The cocktail list at this casual American restaurant is impressive, but the highlight is the 909 Triple Play, which consists of a three-pronged punch: George Dickel whiskey, a can of PBR, and a shot of pickle juice.
This North Capitol street gastropub and cocktail bar in Bloomingdale supplies casual/sophisticated eats like duck confit, steak frites, and truffle mac 'n' cheese. Burgers and sandwiches are also offered -- we recommend the citrus-marinated pulled pork -- in addition to brunch, late night, and late late nighgt menus, featuring savory kolaches and paneer.
This Bloomingdale spot is one of DC's most beloved dives, thanks to its funk & soul jukebox, weekly live music, and dirt-cheap beer. Painstakingly curated by owner & DJ Paul Vivari, the jukebox contains more than 2,000 tracks of soul, R&B, jazz, and ‘60s pop. As for the booze, the selection isn't quite as extensive: the converted barbershop offers just four draft lines and a compact liquor selection, and fuses them with its $5 shot-and-beer combos, which are ideal if you’re looking to loosen up before getting down to some funk music.
With over 2,400 kinds of whiskey lining the brick walls of this high-end saloon, Jack Rose has one of the largest whiskey libraries in the country. The spacious, bi-level Adams Morgan establishment offers a relaxed dining experience downstairs, and a spot to enjoy drinks and watch sports upstairs. Food-wise, the fried chicken skins are a fan favorite, and more adventurous items like rabbit & beans, wild Atlantic rockfish, or Broken Arrow Ranch venison make the staff's expert cocktail pairings an absolute pleasure.
DC’s Red Derby is a local staple that combines all the necessary ingredients for an optimal night out, including a rooftop, board games, bar snacks, and reasonable prices. The dinner menu consists of American comfort food, like the crowd-favorite sweet potato fries and chicken tenders, tacos, burgers, and a gooey grilled cheese. Be sure to head to the Derby rooftop for brunch, complete with sweet and savory options, like breakfast bowls and French toasts sticks.
Named for the mile markers that once shaped the city, Boundary Stone encapsulates DC style with exposed brick, original tin ceilings, oak bars, and even a stained glass DC flag. The Bloomingdale American restaurant boasts a menu of snacks, appetizers, sandwiches, and entrees, with favorites including daily changing deviled eggs and the honey hot chicken with honey hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, and fries. Try one of the eight drafts on tap as you slide into one of the rustic, charcoal-colored wooden booths.
A "home-cooking", drink-slinging Petworth tavern, Reynolds is named for the owners' (seemingly oxymoronic) Fairfax favorite, and mixes in dartboards, a jukebox, and DC flag paintings with the original steel beams & bricks from the building's former tenant, a pharmacy. DC Reynolds has a relaxed atmosphere and spacious back patio, which is ideal for enjoying one of their three special beer-and-a-shot combos.
Oysters and a rock-and-roll soundtrack are iconic aspects of this Shaw raw bar and seafood spot from mixologist and restaurateur Derek Brown. The space is narrow and brick-walled, with a cozy, earthy atmosphere ideal for indulging in the “Locals Only!” $1 oysters-centric happy hour. Plus: oyster shooters, y'all.