Where to Drink in DC Right Now

The Passenger Mount Vernon Sq. Bars come and go, but when the original Passenger closed at the end of 2014, it felt like losing a loved one -- or, at least like that time in the third grade when your best friend moved to Iowa. Thankfully, the endearingly unpretentious cocktail joint returned last year at a new location not too far up 7th Street. The even better news? Despite the new address, not too much has changed inside. The Passenger still encourages patrons to chat with bartenders about what flavors, spirits, or ingredients they’re in the mood to drink, and then let the experts take it from there. The space retains its worn-in vibe with carryovers from the old Passenger (church pew booths; a Steve McQueen mural) and vestiges from other DC nightspots (Liv’s old disco ball; leopard-print chairs from the defunct Millie & Al's). So, it’s still the bar that sells tallboys of Schlitz and makes world-class cocktails, only now it has Chartreuse on tap and a concert stage upstairs, too.

The Sovereign Georgetown Chances are you’ve visited a stateside Belgian beer bar at some point in your life. If so, you’re familiar with their usual tropes: old-timey vibes, faux-European decorations, and a thick, laminated menu book that hasn’t been cleaned since the first Clinton administration. Your uncle probably loves it. But you can check those expectations at the door when visiting Georgetown’s the Sovereign. A relatively recent addition to Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s ever-expanding empire, this is beer director Greg Engert’s version of a Belgian beer bar. That means 50 taps that always include a range of offerings from often nearly-impossible-to-find modern day Belgian masters like Brasserie de la Senne, Brouwerij De Ranke, and Brasserie de Blaugies, in addition to Belgian-style beers from vaunted US breweries like Jester King, Tired Hands, and Blackberry Farm. Whatever the beer, it’s served in proper glassware, at exactly the right temperature, with the tender, loving care of a bar staff accustomed to combatting vigorously foamy head. The menu also features genever-focused cocktails and earthy European wines... but c’mon, you’re getting a Brune or hoppy farmhouse. As for the space, it’s split between an 84-seat dining room and a 47-seat bar upstairs, both of which are just barely illuminated (it’s an NRG bar, after all). And if none of this beer talk makes sense to you, fret not: Someone at the Sovereign will be happy to explain.

ANXO Cidery & Pintxos Bar LeDroit Park It felt like ANXO took forever to open, but maybe that was just because the concept -- a cidery and pintxos bar inspired by French and Spanish Basque country -- was so appealing that the moment we caught wind of it, we wanted it in our lives ASAP. When it did finally open last year, though, ANXO turned out to be well worth the wait. The space is stunning, and there’s no way you can miss the 660-gallon Mastro Battaio barrel sitting near the entrance upon arrival, -- that’s where ANXO allows yeast to naturally transform fresh-pressed apple juice to cider, and you can be damn sure they’re going to show it off. Save some room for those pintxos, like the salt cod fritters and short rib montadito.

Bar Pilar Logan Circle A pioneer of the 14th Street restaurant boom, Bar Pilar has never tried to be hip. Named after Ernest Hemingway’s boat, the comfortable two-level space is divided between a downstairs bar that fills up quickly on the weekends, and a relatively relaxed upstairs, where Jesse Miller's outstanding small plates take center stage. The 20 or so beers on the menu are well chosen, but you’re better off opting for a cocktail, concocted with house-made sodas and poured with a heavy hand. Or if you’re feeling a little frisky, Bar Pilar is responsible for some of the city’s best adult slushies.

Espita Mezcaleria Shaw If you’re going to put "mezcaleria" (literal translation: a mezcal factory) in the name of your restaurant, you better back it up with a whole lot of distilled agave. In this regard, no one can accuse Espita Mezcaleria of falling short. The Oaxacan-inspired hotspot carries over 90 varieties of small-batch mezcal, all part of a program overseen by first-time restaurateur -- and certified master mezcalier -- Josh Phillips. Dive into the world of the sometimes smoky, sometimes not spirit with flights that showcase Tepextates (made from agave plants that take at least 20 years to bloom) or Espadin (the most common agave, and therefore a neutral template to explore the effects of terroir). Or, if that all sounds a little intense, start with a Mayahuel, the tangy and savory house margarita... made with mezcal, of course. Don’t forget to look around while you’re there, too. The bright and colorful space is graced with murals by Yescka, a politically active and mysterious Oaxacan street artist with a cult following south of the border.

Room 11 Columbia Heights Room 11 is one of those slightly off-the-beaten path establishments that's so understated you worry it might get lost in the shuffle of buzzy new spots. But the restaurant/lounge never suffers for a crowd, partly because it doesn’t take too many people to fill it, and the proximity to Bad Saint (and its laughably long wait times) doesn’t hurt, either. But really, it’s the fact that despite its small package, Room 11 is as well-rounded a bar as they come. With about 30 choices from all across Europe, New Zealand, and the US West Coast, the wine program is an oasis. No more than four concoctions compose its cocktail menu, but each one is reliably stellar.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon Adams Morgan Let’s start with the obvious: Jack Rose’s whiskey selection is absolutely bonkers. At almost 2,700 bottles and counting, it’s one of the largest collections of the spirit on this side of the Atlantic. The visual of all these glass vessels lining the walls of the spacious first-floor dining room -- and the bookshelf ladders required to reach them -- is a sight to behold. But what’s most remarkable about Jack Rose is the attention it gives to almost everything else, too. The beer program is excellent, and there’s also the seasonal rooftop Tiki Bar, with tropical cocktails and island fare. But, if moonlight and crowds aren’t your things, make a reservation at Dram & Grain, the intimate, leather-clad cocktail lounge in the basement.

Dacha Beer Garden Shaw Grab a 33oz glass boot of crisp Sion Kölsch and a brat with beer kraut and camp out in the city’s premier beer garden. Equally popular with millennials, older folks, and canines, this dog-friendly space attracts big crowds. The former parking lot has steadily improved as a destination over its four years in business, most notably having undergone a significant expansion of its kitchen, increasing the number of beers on tap, and adding spaces to stretch out in.

2 Birds 1 Stone Logan Circle Once a week, 2 Birds 1 Stone bar director Adam Bernbach literally draws up a menu for his 14th St bar. These vibrant but simple flyers provide a tidy metaphor for the creations they advertise: The flavors might pop, but the ingredient list can be distilled down to four or five words. In other words, not all high-end cocktails need a short story affixed to them... in other other words, keep it simple, stupid. Of course, the devil is in the details, and this veteran of Bar Pilar (and current bar director of Estadio, Doi Moi, and Proof) doesn’t include anything in a recipe -- whether house-made ginger beer or elderflower vinegar -- that isn’t perfect. These drinks take a while to make, but that doesn’t deter big crowds on the weekends, nor does the fact that the basement bar is minimally marked. (There’s not even a street level sign.) Once inside, though, the 60-seat lounge is refreshingly bright with white walls and ceilings... and plenty of birds, naturally.

The Pug H Street NE Here are some things you won’t find at The Pug: bombs, shooters, drink specials, and froufrou cocktails. The H Street watering hole also discourages idiots, sniveling, and talk of politics, but we know those things can often go hand in hand with the first four, anyway. Instead, you can rely on The Pug for a solid selection of draft and canned beer, sports on the TV, and the low-key, low-lit, slightly grungy vibe of a classic dive. The no-bullshit bar just marked its 10-year anniversary, but it feels like it’s been here forever.

Hank's Cocktail Bar Petworth At the newest member of the Hank’s family, cocktails come first -- before the modest beer and wine selection, before the delectable small plates, before the casual occult décor. The church-turned-bar is here to stay, and it’s kept patrons coming back with a rotating selection of seasonal, chef-inspired drinks with playful names, created by barkeep Jessica Weinstein, who came over from one of owner Jamie Leeds’s other restaurants, Hank’s Pasta Bar.

ChurchKey Logan Circle ChurchKey is more than a beer bar -- it’s an institution. The best breweries from around the country send their finest ales and lagers to the slick Logan Circle establishment, and often only there, at least locally. Of course, not many other bars to have the bandwidth to accommodate over 30 offerings from Bell’s at one time, but with 50 taps, five casks, and a selection of over 500 bottles, it’s just another night at ChurchKey. The majority of them come priced north of $7 and are served in 10-to-14oz pours, so this pot may best be viewed as an occasional indulgence than your everyday watering hole. But for craft aficionados, it’s worth the occasional splurge for the sublime swig of Oxbow’s saison or Prairie Artisan Ales’s barleywine.

Red Derby Columbia Heights It’s not hard to spell out the appeal of Red Derby: cheap beers (all canned, and plenty of them), board games, and a hazy rooftop strung with café lights. For nine years, that’s been enough to keep the northern Columbia Heights bar -- marked only by an emblem of the titular red bowler above doorway -- popular among those who fancy a low-key drink. All of its beers are a dollar cheaper for happy hour, and while you might be drawn to prospect of $1 Natty Bohs, don’t sleep on finer offerings like Maui’s decadent Coconut Porter or the Brewers Arts’ beastly golden ale Beazly.

Columbia Room Shaw Derek Brown’s Columbia Room is a little like a Wes Anderson film: whimsical, playfully ornate, and crafted with an attention to detail. In its previous life down the street, Columbia Room was an unassuming, snug 10-seat bar in the back of The Passenger. Since the concept reopened in Blagden Alley, it’s become something much grander. Namely, it’s expanded to not just three spaces, but also three different concepts: The Punch Garden, an outside deck that offers bottled cocktails and punches; the Spirits Library, a regal room rich with leather chairs, woodwork, and antique cocktails; and the Tasting Room, which offers visitors a prix-fixe menu of three or five cocktails, plus snacks, for $79 and $108, respectively.

Boundary Stone Shaw This is a place where you can consistently find local seasonals and flagships, in addition to one that hosts annual industry events like DC Beer Week’s Battle of the Barrel-Aged. The Bloomingdale spot now has 100 whiskey options -- heavy on the bourbon and rye -- but like all good bars, Boundary Stone has adapted and grown.

Copycat Co. Atlas District Copycat Co. is hardly a bright and cheery sight. The wood is dark, and whatever light leaks in from the half-crescent window at the front of the joint is filtered by a green-tinged screen. The one place where illumination appears to be a priority lies behind the bar, where two big chalkboards break down new cocktails with thoughtful details (and pie charts!) well beyond just the ingredient lists. Sometimes that means a bitterness scale, sometimes it’s a geographic map, sometimes it’s a history lesson. Copycat Co.’s offerings vary slightly every day depending on who’s behind the bar, but shifts are posted four or five days in advance on its website -- never miss the bartender who makes your favorite Negroni.

Wisdom Capitol Hill DC’s obsession with whiskey probably makes gin feel like Jan Brady, but the clear, aromatic spirit has a hell of a champion on Capitol Hill. With over 100 options, this "cocktail parlour" boasts the largest collection of gin for many, many miles. Sip it in the house favorite cocktail Eminent Domaine (Bluecoat, ginger cognac, amaro, and pressed apple) or a choose-your-own-adventure martini, which the menu lovingly provides a how-to guide for ordering. And while they have every other spirit for your pleasure (including plenty of absinthe), the menu also will kindly remind you of one universal truth: "The only real martini is a gin martini."

Cotton & Reed Distillery NoMa A craft rum distillery has finally landed in DC, bringing with it a bar focused on cocktails made with the star spirit. Cotton & Reed was created by two former NASA strategists, and their spirits are delightfully quirky, with striking sugarcane notes in the white rum and a completely unique blend of botanicals, from bitter gentian to sweet fenugreek, in the dry spiced rum. Enjoy the Redbeard, made with rum, Campari, ginger, and lemon, while admiring the wooden bartop graced with laser-etched flora and fauna.

Service Bar DC U Street Corridor As the name implies, Service Bar aims to please. This cocktail and fried chicken spot in has everything from inexpensive classic drinks to innovative seasonal concoctions. They also have a rotating regional menu that spotlights drinks from varying geographic areas. If you go with a group, definitely reserve the Snug Room, a private tasting nook with set menus that can be tailored to your preferences.

Truxton Inn LeDroit Park Truxton Inn comes from the team behind McClellan’s Retreat. Designed to feel like an old hotel bar, this neighborhood cocktail spot in Bloomingdale has an intimate library vibe, with antique furniture and knickknack-adorned bookshelves. The menu is divided into two parts: "Suggestions," which are no-frills traditional cocktails, and "Recommendations", which are riffs on those classics. They’ve gone tiki for the summer, with mai tais served in pineapples, and there’s a small snack menu with Republic Kolaches, seasoned popcorn, and charcuterie.

District Distilling Co. U Street Corridor Rare is a distillery that puts as much emphasis on the food as they do the spirits. Enter District Distilling, the first of its kind in the city. The U Street kitchen and bar populates a series of 19th-century rowhouses with German copper pot stills, a 42-plate twin copper column system, and a sprawling dining area. Head distiller Matthew Strickland oversees production of bourbon and rye whiskeys; American dry gin and Western-style gin featuring wild juniper; vodka distilled from barley and rye; and colonial-style white rum.