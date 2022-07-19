17 Must-Visit Coffee Shops in Baltimore

Over the last 10 years, the coffee scene in Charm City has been growing steadily. From tiny cafes to serious roasters, new shops are popping up all the time and long-time stalwarts remain, giving Baltimore residents plenty of local options to replace those national chains.

Baltimore is a tight-knit city made up of neighborhoods, each with their own distinct vibe. And for each area of the city, there’s a nearby coffee shop with its own unique identity to complement the neighborhood. These spots fill every need, whether you’re looking for a quick cup of coffee to jolt you awake in the morning or a place to linger over handcrafted pastries and sandwiches with friends. So in true Baltimore style, support all of the incredible local small businesses and check out these great coffee shops in Baltimore.

