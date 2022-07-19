17 Must-Visit Coffee Shops in Baltimore
From grab-and-go options to relaxed workspaces, Baltimore’s coffee shops have it all.
Over the last 10 years, the coffee scene in Charm City has been growing steadily. From tiny cafes to serious roasters, new shops are popping up all the time and long-time stalwarts remain, giving Baltimore residents plenty of local options to replace those national chains.
Baltimore is a tight-knit city made up of neighborhoods, each with their own distinct vibe. And for each area of the city, there’s a nearby coffee shop with its own unique identity to complement the neighborhood. These spots fill every need, whether you’re looking for a quick cup of coffee to jolt you awake in the morning or a place to linger over handcrafted pastries and sandwiches with friends. So in true Baltimore style, support all of the incredible local small businesses and check out these great coffee shops in Baltimore.
Artifact Coffee
From the award-winning team at Woodberry Kitchen, Artifact Coffee is a Baltimore coffee classic. With help from their coffee partner—DC's Small Planes—Artifact makes some great lattes, which can be zhuzhed up with seasonal housemade syrups like honey and maple. On the food side, everything is made in-house, with many gluten-free options daily. From classic egg and cheddar sandwiches to lunchtime picks like Spike's Greenhouse or the Veggie Banh Mi on locally baked bread from Motzi Bread, Artifact’s food menu will carry you through the day. Watch people come and go at this busy spot and enjoy a wide range of staff curated music–– they spin vinyl here.
Bird In Hand
Nestled into an apartment building next to Johns Hopkins University, Bird in Hand offers a place to hang out with friends over matcha lattes, grab breakfast or lunch and go, and shop for something new to read. Owned by Emma Snyder of The Ivy Bookstore, you can browse books at Bird In Hand in a wide range of categories like poetry, cooking, travel, and lots more. Be sure to check out the staff picks. Look for freshly made small batch pastries like Two Crabs Bakery drop biscuits in seasonal flavors like strawberry lavender and the insanely delicious vegan donuts (ever-changing flavors) by Little Fig Bake Shop.
Black Acres Roastery
Black Acres Roastery is a coffee shop and roaster with locations at R. House in Remington, inside Open Works in Greenmount West, and soon to be part of the vendor lineup at Baltimore’s historic Lexington Market downtown, which is set to reopen later this year. Try one of their freshly made breakfast sandwiches like the Druid Hill––sauteed kale and mushrooms, scrambled eggs, and pepper jack on a toasted challah bun––and a nitro cold brew to kickstart your day, and take a few bags of house roasted beans home, too. And, with an impressive rotating selection of local baked goods from spots like Blondie’s Doughnuts, Dough Run, and Charlsie’s Bakehouse, you have no choice but to treat yourself.
The Bun Shop
With low lighting, dark wood furniture, plants in glass cloches, and relaxing music, The Bun Shop can only be described as chill. The original location in Mt. Vernon on Read Street has been featured on a handful of TV shows, but don’t go for that reason, go for a savory or sweet bun, empanadas, or a Vietnamese iced coffee. Feel free to hang a while and caffeinate while you read a book, do some work, or catch up with a friend—the big open space works well for any activity. One very nice thing is that they have an excellent loose tea selection, so everyone can find something to enjoy. And, they have a location in Towson now, too.
Super duper hot from day one, Cafe Dear Leon is a place where you can get incredible housemade pastries (Basque cheesecake is a fave) and creative sandwiches, as well as the espresso drinks you crave. When the shop’s Japanese-style tamago sandwich broke the internet in the middle of the pandemic, lines were around the block. Luckily, Cafe Dear Leon remains worthy of the hype and the team there is always friendly and welcoming. Check out their very handy baking schedule so you can see what will be fresh from the oven at various points throughout the morning––muffins, scones, quiche, focaccia and tons more.
Café Los Sueños
Cafe Los Suenos owner Carlos Peyes has been in the coffee world his entire life, since growing up in El Salvador and working on his family's small farm. This warm and friendly Remington shop uses beans roasted by Peyes in-house that are sourced from small farms, producers cooperatives, and importers. In addition to excellent coffee, the shop serves freshly made pastries from local bakers daily including locals Maillard Pastries, Ovenbird Bakery, and Pekara Bakery. Hang at one of about a dozen seats along the counter and watch the baristas work their magic pouring cold brew, crafting pour overs, and mixing up iced horchata lattes.
Ceremony Coffee
With seven locations, Ceremony Coffee is the biggest local chain in Baltimore. While technically based in Annapolis, the Baltimore locations—Mt. Vernon, Harbor East, Cross Street and the newest, Whitehall Mill—are places where you can relax, hang, meet, and work at your leisure. Their mantra is “coffee should be something special” and drinks change with the season, like the Purple Rain, an iced oat milk latte infused with lemon and lavender, topped with blueberry oat milk cold foam. The shop also offers a great selection of home coffee gear like French Presses, coffee drippers, makers, grinders, and more. All of their locations are large, so stay a while and just keep ordering beautifully poured lattes, cappuccinos, and corados.
Charmington's
This worker-owned and much-loved coffee shop is a Baltimore stalwart. A community-focused cafe, Charmington's even had a lunch visit and conversation about wages and labor practices with Barack Obama a few years back. Try the famous Ginger Immunitea—steeped raw ginger with honey and lemon—and (very, very good) house baked muffins. Bring a book and stay a while enjoying coffee made with Counter Culture beans inside the more than 100-year-old former factory space with exposed brick and big windows that let lots of light in. Also, since 2020, Charmington’s customers have been “Paying It Forward” by buying meals and groceries that are then donated to the community by the shop—yet another reason this place is so special.
Dear Globe Coffee
The newest coffee shop on this list, Dear Globe Coffee Roasters is located downtown in the Bromo Arts & Entertainment District. And, even though they are a small team that just opened their first shop on Mulberry Street, Dear Globe continues to pop up at lots of city events and farmers markets. Stop in and enjoy a pour over, they make one of the best in the city. And while their food program is still coming together, the housemade muffins in flavors like mango banana are early favorites. They sometimes have live music on Sundays, too, so expect good vibes all around.
Dooby's
This Korean-inspired cafe is an excellent place to meet up with friends any time of day—from breakfast all the way through dinner. The shop is known for both sweet (hello, matcha cookies and scones) and savory treats like pork buns, ramen, and Korean BBQ cheesesteaks. Dooby’s works with Pennsylvania-based Passenger Coffee and guests rave about the vanilla lavender and miso caramel lattes. Walk outside along Charles Street and you are greeted by Baltimore’s Washington Monument—which came before the more famous one further south in DC.
Dovecote Cafe
Dovecote was an instant hit when it opened in a beautiful former neighborhood pharmacy space along Madison Avenue. Beyond the housemade flakey biscuits and top-notch lattes (the dirty chai is a must), Dovecote offers an excellent selection of grocery items, as there are not many places to shop around their Reservoir Hill neighborhood. The cafe’s shop section has everything from spices to bread, canned goods, condiments—and wine! Dovecote Cafe’s motto is “community first, cafe second,” and the shop serves as a community gathering place, hosting events like produce pop-ups and annual Juneteenth celebrations. There are also a few tables inside if you’d like to sit and meet up with a friend, do some work or just relax.
Good Neighbor
Good Neighbor opened at the same time that the world shut down and masked up—yet the shop not only survived, it has flourished. Aside from the usual espresso bar offerings, specialty lattes, and teas from local Wight Tea Company, Good Neighbor serves up seasonal sweet and savory toasts—the floral butter and spiced chickpea are two big favorites—plus sandwiches, bowls, and more. Part cafe, part shop selling pottery, books, home accessories, and more, Good Neighbor is the hippest of hip and is highly Instagrammable. The team has also just opened a plant shop—Green Neighbor—partnering with plant guru and Baltimore native, Hilton Carter.
Pie Time
Pie Time has been making lattes flavored with housemade maple brown syrup and selling scratch-made sweet and savory pies at two major city farmers markets for a few years now, but their brick and mortar shop just opened in 2021. They describe their pies as “down home sweet and progressive savory” and some fan favorites include the peach blueberry and the Indian butter chicken—and each pairs perfectly with an espresso drink sipped in the shop or taken to go.
Pitango Bakery + Café
With housemade pastries like cruffins and chocolate croissants, freshly baked breads, and coffee and espresso drinks made with Vigilante Coffee, Pitango Cafe & Bakery is a longtime Fells Point favorite. The shop has a large indoor seating area, but when the weather is nice, Pitango is one of the best places to sit outside along the historic cobblestone streets, meet up with friends visiting from out of town, and of course, have some really good coffee. Stay for lunch and enjoy the caprese salad, avocado toast, or maybe a sandwich with their freshly sliced house prosciutto. It's also dog-friendly and you'll see lots of locals hanging outside with their pooches.
Sophomore Coffee
Tiny and charming in one of Baltimore’s coolest neighborhoods of Old Goucher, Sophomore Coffee is part of a collective of small businesses including a wine shop and a sake and natural wine bar with a zen-like courtyard. Even though it’s only been open for a couple of years, Sophomore feels like it’s been around forever. Owner Kris Fulton and his crew are warm and welcoming to all and they are now roasting their own coffee, a huge step for a small shop. Sophomore partners with local bakers like Two Crabs for a seasonal fresh pastry menu with treats like ricotta blueberry brioche tarts and lemon glazed raspberry hand pies. Try the espresso and tonic and add a shot of locally made Pure Chocolate by Jinji. Sit outside in the courtyard and lose track of time, it’s easy to do.
Vent Coffee Roasters
Vent Coffee, inside the expansive Union Collective, feels like its own wonderful little coffee world. This cafe is a place that values human interaction and community above everything else, but yes, the coffee is very good, too. Vent serves up house roasted coffee, bakes everything in-house (most items are vegan), and you can also get nitro cans, cold brew concentrate, or build your own latte sold in 32-ounce refillable glass bottles to take home. With lots of seating inside and out, Vent is a nice quiet place to work for a little while or grab and go. Roaster and owner Sarah Walker has been a leader in the Baltimore coffee scene for many years and her dedication to her craft is really quite impressive. Be sure to note the vintage Corningware coffee cups that instantly evoke feelings of nostalgia.
Zeke’s Coffee
A farmers market staple, Zeke’s has been around Baltimore for a very long time. Bags of Zeke’s house roasted beans are immediately recognizable to locals, with B-more-themed names like Tell Tale Dark and Charm City Blend. They also offer coffee bean subscriptions, and their chocolate-covered espresso beans are incredibly addictive. The kid-friendly Harford Road cafe location is open from breakfast through dinner and is a longtime Hamilton neighborhood favorite. Grab a seat and try the Cherry Nitro Bomb, a Nitro cold brew dressed up with cherry syrup and a splash of half & half. You can also pick up local Brewer’s Art beers and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream—making it a full day of shopping local.