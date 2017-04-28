Food & Drink

The Best Irish Bars in Washington, DC, According to Expats

By Published On 03/17/2017 By Published On 03/17/2017
the best irish bars in dc
courtesy of RíRá Georgetown LLC

Trending

related

This Gym Has Napping Classes and Being an Adult Just Got a Little Easier

related

Guy Fieri Eats Insane Hot Sauces and Explains What His Catch Phrases Mean

related

These Days Have the Cheapest Flights to Europe This Summer

related

United Unveils 10 Major Policy Changes in Wake of David Dao Fiasco

Stuff You'll Like

related

Watch This Genius Bowl a Perfect Game in World Record Time

related

Ordering These Secret Unicorn Drinks at Starbucks Will Make Baristas Hate You

related

If You Bought That Dumb $400 Juicer You Can Have Your Money Back

On March 17, everyone’s Irish... and your best mate. Aside from drinking green beer and wearing “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia, there are more authentic ways to celebrate the Emerald Isle’s food, drink, and culture. In DC and its surrounding areas, plenty of bars offer the complete Irish pub experience, along with crowds and staffs of expats to tell you all about the old country.

Here’s our list of where to go on St. Patrick’s Day for classic Irish food, music, and pints, according to expats from the old country. Sláinte!

The Dubliner
The Dubliner

The Dubliner

Capitol Hill

If it’s tradition and longevity you’re after, pay a visit to The Dubliner for the baked cod and haddock. The staff here is made up of expats, including Joe O’Toole, a former professional fisherman from County Mayo who swears by menu’s fish options. If you’re looking for something meatier, Chef Kyle Bailey’s sub, named after the bar, is made with Guinness-braised corned beef and topped with eggs, potato hash, and pickled cabbage. Pair it with pub’s latest Irish whiskey release, a 10-year-old appropriately called The Dubliner.

The Celtic House

Arlington

Along with The Dubliner, the best Guinness draft pour in the area can be found at The Celtic House, according to O’Toole. To eat, heed his advice and order Danny’s beef and Guinness stew, a belly-filling dish of Angus beef, carrots, celery, and onions, all served over mashed potatoes. It tastes best when paired with, you guessed it, a pint of Guinness.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant DC
Fado Irish Pub

Fado

Chinatown

For fans of Irish sports and music, Fado is a long-time destination. It serves the kind of food you’d find in any well-stocked Dublin pub: corned beef, rashers (that’s back bacon for newbies), bangers, and breakfast puddings made by farmers in Vermont. Stained glass, dark wood interiors, long bars, and shelves filled with spirits add to the traditional atmosphere. Dale Crammond, who works for the Irish Embassy, recommends stopping by in the morning for the Irish breakfast. A plate of two eggs, Irish sausages, rashers, black-and-white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Guinness Cheddar bread will leave you full well into the afternoon, especially with a glass of Magners cider.

James Hoban's Irish Restaurant & Bar
James Hoban's Irish Restaurant & Bar

James Hoban’s

Dupont Circle

Not far from the Irish Embassy, James Hoban’s is a favorite haunt for Crammond and his co-workers. If you just want a few bites, order the ploughman’s board, which comes with baked Irish ham, Irish Cheddar and blue cheese, international cheeses and meats, and Hoban’s brown bread. For a main dish, order the fish and chips with house-cut fries, and quench your thirst with an Irish beer or cider on draught. Or, if you’re more hearty, try one of their flights of Irish whiskeys.

Daniel O'Connells
Daniel O'Connells

Daniel O’Connell’s

Alexandria

Located in a 19th-century building, Daniel O’Connell’s is filled with antiques and bric-a-brac that make the place look straight out of Ireland. The live music is always superb, as is the food -- order the lamb stew or chicken pot pie with a Smithwick’s and you’ll be set. If you need further convincing, this is where Chef Cathal Armstrong, a Dubliner and James Beard Award-nominated owner of Alexandria’s Restaurant Eve goes with his fellow Irishmen.  

Rí Rá Georgetown
courtesy of RíRá Georgetown LLC

Rí Rá

Georgetown

Dark wood interiors and classy old country styling make Rí Rá a Georgetown gem. Plush, tufted leather seating, and salvaged wood give the neighborhood haunt a cozy vibe. It has one of most complete selections of Irish whiskey in America and will, naturally, serve Jameson shots all day on March 17.

Sign up here for our daily DC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Summer Whitford is a food, drink, and travel writer who’s never met a potato, Irish whiskey, or person she didn't like (OK, maybe that last one's an exaggeration). Find her on Instagram @thefoodandwinediva and catch all her work here.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More