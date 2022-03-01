13 of the Best Irish Bars and Pubs in Washington DC

When March 17 rolls around, everyone’s Irish… or at least celebrating like they are. Aside from drinking green beer and wearing “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia, there are more fun ways to celebrate the Emerald Isle’s food, drink, and culture any time of year.

In DC and its surrounding areas, plenty of bars offer the complete Irish pub experience with a friendly atmosphere, classic food, lots of live music, and more than a few pints of Guinness. These are DC’s best Irish pubs, whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or any other day of the year. Sláinte!