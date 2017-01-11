The Best Local Distilleries, According to Top DC Bartenders

The recipes used by this small-batch Italian liqueur producer have been in the family for over a century, but the company has only existed in DC since 2012. Founder Francesco Amodeo’s family owned a distilling business that thrived on the Amalfi Coast from 1883 until 1980, when an earthquake destroyed the operation. Francesco revived the tradition to share his grandfather’s limoncellos, apertivos, and amaros with the US.

"Their focus is 100% Italian -- from amaro to limoncello, and everything in between. After tasting the Don Ciccio products, I was hooked. At Masseria, I pride myself on having a very extensive amaro selection, most of which come from Italy, but when I have an opportunity to support a local business who is actually making something good, I take it! What I find extra-special about Don Ciccio is that these are authentic recipes passed down from generation to generation to Francesco, the owner. He's making the real deal, and unless you're him, or have family in Italy willing to show you the way, you're most likely not going to be able to make an authentic product." -- Julien-Pierre Bourgon, head bartender at Masseria