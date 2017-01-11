Celebrate Outdoor Drinking Season at DC's Best Rooftop Bars

Two truisms about DC: this city is gorgeous, and loves its booze. But while you can see the Washington Monument from just about anywhere within Northwest, rooftop bars offer a little special something extra... have you ever looked over the river into Virginia at sunset with a sage-infused margarita in hand? Yeah, it's a pretty glorious experience, and it can be yours: DC provides a lot of rooftop options, and we rounded up the best choices for your particular tastes.

DNV Rooftop Lounge Downtown This spot has one of the best rooftop views in the city, plus a totally decent cocktail menu, plus a super-cheap happy hour ($4 Sapporo!), plus not-outrageously-priced bars snacks, plus a pool. Like, the kind you can swim in. Yeah. Add to that their Thursday-night live music series (every week at 7pm), and you’re kind of in rooftop bar heaven. Continue Reading

Red Derby Columbia Heights This place is pretty much a classic bar that happens to be on a rooftop. While the Derby’s beer menu has continued to grow over the years, it remains a no-frills, easy-on-the-wallet option for the Columbia Heights set. There’s a charm to the local feel of the crowd, which doesn't seem as trendy. On weekends, Red Derby offers a no frills rooftop brunch, with cocktails on the "are you joking" side of inexpensive ($3 bloodies, y'all). This is the place to blow your entire Sunday, rooftop drinking and taking in the sun.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon Adams Morgan Jack Rose is a Hogwarts’ library of whiskey: the stacks of dusty bottles climb high to the ceiling, and the whiskey menus are thick enough to thud heavily on the bar. But climb up the stairs, and you'll find a different space entirely: Jack Rose’s surprisingly hip rooftop open-air bar. The view aims uphill, and the sights and sounds of Adams Morgan are there to behold (for better or worse). The open air of Jack Rose’s roof is the perfect place to enjoy a flight of whiskeys with a few friends... while the plebes line up below, clamoring to get into another Miller Lite bar.

The Observatory Georgetown The Observatory, atop the Graham Georgetown, offers a very DC rooftop experience. While the views over the ledge are stunning, the real vista is all around the bar itself: The Observatory is a gathering spot for the Gala Set, the power movers and shakers. Most of the politicians, lobbyists, and K Street lawyers that tend to populate this place aren’t coming here for the drinks or food -- they're coming here for the scene, but you can just pop up here for the view over the river into Virginia.

H Street Country Club H Street This is one of those absolute gems that make the trek out to H Street worth it. The primary appeal: cornhole, the Official Outdoor Game of People Who Drink Too Much Before Sporting Events. H Street Country Club offers a casual atmosphere and a decent bar menu to boot; what's better for day drinking than a plate of nachos and a pitcher of inexpensive margaritas? With city living depriving many of a decent patch of grass or even a parking lot, H Street Country Club presents the next best option to feeding your summer lawn game addiction.

Sauf Haus Bier Hall Dupont Circle This isn’t the bar where you come to for the view; this is the bar where you come to drink. Roughly translated as "The Place to Knock 'Em Back," Sauf Haus does not mess around. They've got happy hour discounts on liters of beer, pretzels the size of your head, and the constant, joyous (to some!) tones of oompah music, which creates an atmosphere of non-stop celebration. In here, every day is Oktoberfest... just be prepared for the crowds.

Local 16 U Street OK, this place is gorgeous (both the interior and views), and as good the next morning as it is the night before -- at $27, their two-hour bottomless brunch is kind of a steal, with drinks that are actually delicious. Go for one of their brunch cocktails, order the spicy lamb sausage pizza, sit back, and soak in booze and sun simultaneously.

Brixton U Street/Shaw The rooftop bar at the Brixton is either exactly the bar for you or you avoid it like the goddamn plague. The crowd skews young, the drinks skew expensive, the cocktails skew towards vodka tonics, and the line tends to wrap around the block on Friday nights. Expect an unofficial dress code, and a lot of well-groomed 20-somethings on display. If that's your jam, this place is just far enough off the beaten path to feel pretty cool.

Marvin U Street Hit up this spot for mussels, a good Belgian beer selection, and a super-chill atmosphere. Marvin tends to attract a late-20s, early-30s crowd, and the roof deck gets pretty packed at happy hour later in the week, so if you're looking to throw down, it's good on a Thursday, but if you're up for a date night, go earlier in the week. The neighborhood isn't too hustle and bustle, but it's not too far out of the way... on a good night, you can hear music from the nearby clubs, and still hear your dinner companions speak.

DC9 U Street/Shaw This no-frills rooftop bar spins hipster tunes and feels like a version of the scene at the Black Cat -- expect plenty of facial hair, ink sleeves, and people drinking their rye straight and their craft beer in cans. The view isn't breathtaking, but it's pretty and very DC.

El Centro DF Logan’s Circle In a market of increasingly pinpoint-specific and obtuse themes for bars and restaurants, it’s becoming rare for a venue to call itself multi-purpose. El Centro, against the odds, presents viable options as a bar, a restaurant, and a club when the lights go down. The best iteration of all three happens on Sundays on the roof: come for the bottomless brunch, featuring unlimited margaritas and carne asada tacos, then stumble over to the rooftop bar for a summer afternoon full of music, dancing... and perhaps one or two more margaritas. This place captures the feel of an outdoor club, and feels far from the inherent intensity of DC.

The Roof at Rock and Roll Hotel H Street This is kind of an inherently cool venue. RNRH books great acts to play downstairs, and the music up on the roof deck is fun and danceable. There are DJs up here on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm-8pm... and while the roof itself isn't wildly remarkable (aside from the fact that the floor feels kind of shakey when it's packed), and there's literally no view... the scene here feels pretty intimate and relaxed.

Roofers Union Adams Morgan The joint replaced The Reef, and it's become a pretty cool cocktail bar, with a really beautiful view of the city, reasonably priced drinks (including punch bowls), good snacks (twice-fried fries!), and a pretty chilled out scene. Be forewarned, however: the happy hour extends to the first and second floors only. Trust us -- ask the bartender to make you something special and off-menu, then bring your drink upstairs to enjoy the breezy weather.





