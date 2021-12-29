How to Get Into DC’s Best Speakeasies and Hidden Bars

For whatever reason, cocktail bars love referring to themselves as "speakeasies." The term was originally coined during Prohibition for those businesses slinging illegal liquor. Now, though, it’s got nothing to do with legality. Instead, the speakeasy-style bar has come to embody dimly-lit, hidden spaces (bonus points for underground locations) that prioritize warm hospitality, intimate seating, and skilled bartenders.

They’re the anti-night club, sports bar, or dive bar, designed for an evening of high-quality drinks and conversation without loud crowds or sticky floors. Hiding in plain sight, these bars sling booze-forward cocktails designed for drinkers looking for everything from quirky flavor combinations and rare liquors to a classic, well-made old fashioned or martini. So go on, dig a little, and discover some of the best hidden bars and speakeasies in DC.