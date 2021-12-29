How to Get Into DC’s Best Speakeasies and Hidden Bars
From candle-lit underground bars to a literary-themed bar tucked behind a bookshelf.
For whatever reason, cocktail bars love referring to themselves as "speakeasies." The term was originally coined during Prohibition for those businesses slinging illegal liquor. Now, though, it’s got nothing to do with legality. Instead, the speakeasy-style bar has come to embody dimly-lit, hidden spaces (bonus points for underground locations) that prioritize warm hospitality, intimate seating, and skilled bartenders.
They’re the anti-night club, sports bar, or dive bar, designed for an evening of high-quality drinks and conversation without loud crowds or sticky floors. Hiding in plain sight, these bars sling booze-forward cocktails designed for drinkers looking for everything from quirky flavor combinations and rare liquors to a classic, well-made old fashioned or martini. So go on, dig a little, and discover some of the best hidden bars and speakeasies in DC.
600t
This is perhaps the most inconspicuous bar in DC, despite the fact that its name is just its street address. That said, the low-key bar in the basement of a Shaw rowhouse now offers reservations making it a bit more accessible to those less in the know. The 600 T menu features shaken cocktails with varying bases like mezcal, vodka, and grappa along with classics and several takes on the martini.
Allegory
An unmarked door alongside some bookshelves leads to this literary-themed bar inside the hip Eaton Hotel. Cocktails take on names inspired by famous books, and orders of potato chips with caramelized onion dip and pimento cheese or deviled eggs with trout roe and barbecued eel make for upscale, addicting snacks. Choose a spot at the bar or opt for a seat in the surrounding lounge, outfitted with both couches and more intimate tables. If the vibe is too low-key, take a trip around the hotel’s other options, such as the Wild Days rooftop or Michele’s, a new American fine dining restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker.
How to book: First come, first served
Captain Gregory's
Captain Gregory’s brings doughnuts and cocktails together under one roof—just not at the same time. Head to the back of Sugar Shack, a donut shop known for its funky flavors, for a seat in the lounge or at the bar—and get sipping. Menus change often, embracing seasonal vibes and flavors. Winter picks include the Polar Vortex (12-year aged rum, cacao nib-infused Campari, Fernet Branca Menta, creme de cacao, and orange bitters) and a pine-smoked Old Fashioned.
Denson Liquor Bar
Escape harried Chinatown with a trip to this chic art deco-style retreat. Denson Liquor Bar’s menu riffs on traditional cocktails, giving them unexpected twists. Examples include the Rosemary’s Rye (rye whiskey, rosemary-cinnamon syrup, and angostura bitters), and the Black Sails (dark rum, Averna amaro, honey syrup, and pineapple juice). Peckish customers can snack on small plates ranging from roasted nuts or cheese and charcuterie to fancy caviar.
The Gibson
Its survival was in question for a while, but this pioneering cocktail bar reopened this summer after a lengthy hiatus. Accessed through a plain unmarked door on bustling 14th street, the Gibson remains is a staple of Washington’s speakeasy scene, offering a quiet place to sit and be served. Bar seating and booths line the cozy space, and there’s also a back patio for warm-weather lounging. Drinks here touch on both pre-Prohibition classics and rotating seasonal creations.
Left Door
An unmarked door—and yes, as the name implies, it’s the one to the left of the building’s entryway—leads to a stairway to this neighborhood bar that’s on the radar of both regulars and those in the bar industry. The menu here isn’t afraid to take some chances and get creative. That said, bartenders are as knowledgeable as they come and adept at mixing up the classics from the cocktail rolodex, so feel free to call your shot.
How to book: First come, first served
The Mirror
The entrance to this bar is marked by—what else—a large mirrored door in an otherwise nondescript downtown DC building. The Mirror leans more casual than many of the spots on this list, eschewing the fancy adornments in favor of solid drinks and a feeling of being unplugged from the K Street world of lobbyists and political staffers.
How to book: First come, first-served
Morris American Bar
Unlike most bars going for the speakeasy vibe, Morris American Bar wants to be found. Its brightly-lit signage beckons to those wandering the streets around the Washington Convention Center. The bar offers an airy interior painted in pastel blues and greens. Friendly service, hand-cut ice, and classically-inspired cocktail menu make this hangout a place to spend an hour or two lost in conversation and fine liquors. The cocktail list features eight to 10 drinks that change regularly, along with lower-alcohol concoctions and some local beers and wines.
Never Looked Better
Never Looked Better is a sharp pivot away from the modern speakeasy trend, opting instead for pink and blue neon lights and vodka-fueled cocktails fit for an underground rave. That’s not to say the drinks are subpar—bartenders here use fresh juices, hand-cut garnishes, and quality liquor. Try an espresso martini, a Suffering Bastard (bourbon, gin, and ginger), or one of the colorful shots. Follow the stickered door to the bar and get ready for all of the fun of a college dance party without the sugary hangover.
How to book: First come, first-served
OKPB
Barman David Strauss knows a thing or two about turning out cocktails with precision and elegance. His resume includes jobs as owner of former Dupont Circle speakeasy the Sheppard as well as opening and helming Morris American Bar in its early years. Now at OKPB, Strauss returns to mixing up both classic and innovative drinks in a small, buzzy atmosphere. Bartenders here are well-dressed and ready to escort guests upstairs (just ring the bell) for a low-key evening away from the fray.
How to book: First come, first-served
The Wells
Gin takes center stage at this sophisticated Eastern Market neighborhood bar, with bottles ranging from the familiar London dry style to unique finds with pops of citrus and spice. The cocktail list changes seasonally, and bartenders are prepared to create something tailored to guests’ tastes. The bar’s warm forest green walls are complemented by dark wood accents and comfy leather seating. Food is limited, so you may want to make separate reservations at one of its sister restaurants, La Collina or The Duck & The Peach, located to either side.