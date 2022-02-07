12 of DC’s Top Sports Bars for Watching the Big Game

Washington, DC is an unexpected sports city. The District may be better known for dueling parties in the political circus, but recent championship trophies by the Nationals, Capitals, and Mystics have ignited the passions of fans, giving new life to game days, no matter the season. Even the middling Wizards and the perpetual question of our NFL team’s name (which was finally minted the Washington Commanders), sports fan in DC have plenty to watch and talk about.

Finding a sports bar that aligns with your preferences is key. So whether you want a bar dedicated to your favorite team, a laid back spot where local brews are flowing, or a rowdy dive bar to celebrate a win, DC has plenty of options. So here are the best sports bars in and around the District to hunker down in on game day.